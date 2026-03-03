/C O R R E C T I O N -- CooperVision, Inc./

In the news release, CooperVision Expands MyDay® MiSight® 1 day Myopia Control Soft Contact Lenses Into Asia Pacific Region, issued 02-Mar-2026 by CooperVision, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

CooperVision Expands MyDay® MiSight® 1 day Myopia Control Soft Contact Lenses Into Asia Pacific Region

Second Phase of Rollout Builds on Strong Momentum Across Europe and UK.



ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision is continuing its global rollout of MyDay® MiSight® 1 day contact lenses with immediate availability in Australia and New Zealand, marking the myopia control product's first entry into the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the innovative lenses are now shipping in South Africa, building on the initial launch earlier this year across Europe and the United Kingdom.

The expansions underscore the company's commitment to making evidence-based myopia management interventions accessible to eye care professionals (ECPs) and children worldwide.

"Myopia is a pressing health challenge of epic proportions, now affecting nearly one in three children worldwide," said Debbie Olive, Chief Commercial Officer for CooperVision.*1,2,3 "The growing availability and adoption of our myopia control contact lenses, including MyDay® MiSight® 1 day, are helping drive a meaningful shift in pediatric eye care by supporting children's vision today while helping protect their sight for the future."

MyDay® MiSight® 1 day combines the proven MiSight® 1 day ActivControl® Technology with the advanced silicone hydrogel material used in MyDay® lenses, offering "always-on" myopia control alongside the comfort and performance of a daily disposable silicone hydrogel lens.†4 This technology has demonstrated an approximate 50% reduction in myopia progression and is supported by the longest-running soft contact lens clinical trial for myopia control in children. ‡5,6

"The introduction of MyDay® MiSight® 1 day into the Asia Pacific region marks an important milestone in our global efforts to make the latest in evidence-based myopia control accessible to as many children as possible," said Jennifer Lambert, VP – Myopia Control & Cornea Care for CooperVision, CooperVision. "As MiSight® products become available in more markets worldwide, CooperVision's scale and focus are driving a shift in the paradigm, from simply correcting vision to actively controlling myopia progression."

CooperVision expects to continue its phased MyDay® MiSight® 1 day expansion in the coming months, including additional availability in Asia Pacific markets.

To find out more about CooperVision's contact lens portfolio and evidence-based myopia management interventions, visit: www.coopervision.com/select-region

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over 50 million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, among others, statements regarding the launch of MyDay® MiSight® 1 day. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements are risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new or alternative products; potential product performance, availability and quality issues; competition; launch delays; and other factors described in CooperCompanies' Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the "Business", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in Cooper's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, as such Risk Factors may be updated in annual and quarterly filings. CooperCompanies cautions investors that forward-looking statements reflect the company's analysis only on their stated date. CooperCompanies disclaims any intent to update them except as required by law.

* Based on a comprehensive analysis of 276 studies, involving a total of 5,410,945 children and adolescents with spherical equivalent of -0.50D or less, aged 6-19 from across 50 countries, with notable variations in prevalence across different demographic groups.

† Proven to slow myopia progression in children compared to a single vision 1-day lens over a 3-year period.

‡ Using measured and modeled data, pooled across ages (8-17), myopia progression was slowed by an average of approximately 50% with MiSight® 1 day, which shares the same ActivControl® Technology with MyDay® MiSight® 1 day.

