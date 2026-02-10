CooperVision Launches MiSight® 1 day in Japan; Becomes First Myopia Control Contact Lens in Leading Vision Care Market

CooperVision Strengthens Global Footprint with Expanded Access to Myopia Management in Asia-Pacific

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision today announced immediate availability of its MiSight® 1 day* myopia control contact lens in Japan, where as many as 77% of elementary school children are estimated to be myopic, equating to millions who could benefit from myopia control treatments.1 The country represents approximately 12% of the global contact lens marketplace.2

MiSight® 1 day is the first soft contact lens authorized by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for use by children to correct myopia and control its progression.†‡3

"This milestone underscores CooperVision's deep commitment to improving the lives of children around the world with myopia by expanding access to proven solutions," said Jennifer Lambert, Vice President, Myopia Management and Cornea Care, CooperVision. "The launch of MiSight® 1 day in Japan represents an enormous step forward in that mission. Partnering with Japan's revered ophthalmology community, we are helping young patients see clearly today while protecting their vision for the future."

Myopia affects nearly one in three children worldwide and is expected to rise dramatically over the next few years.§4,5 By 2050, it's predicted that nearly five billion people will be myopic, with nearly one billion expected to have high levels of myopia.6 Also known as nearsightedness, myopia can significantly impact a child's quality of life—making it harder to participate in school, sports, and other activities.7,8 Myopia can also worsen rapidly, especially in younger children, so early intervention is important.9

MiSight® 1 day is approved for myopia control in more than 40 countries around the world, and is the first and only soft contact lens approved for myopia control in Japan, the United States and China.†**††‡‡§§3,10 Worldwide, children wearing MiSight® 1 day contact lenses collectively account for more than half a billion hours annually.***11

Featuring CooperVision's proprietary ActivControl® Technology—alternating correction and treatment zones that correct vision while creating myopia defocus to help slow myopia growth—the lenses have demonstrated an average 59% reduction in myopia progression after three years with 41% of eyes having no progression.†††3,10

"This is another significant step forward in our mission to take on myopia at a global scale," said Debbie Olive, Chief Commercial Officer, CooperVision. "For children and families affected, myopia can impact more than vision—it can influence daily life, learning, and long‑term potential. Expanding access to proven myopia control solutions means families don't have to face these challenges alone in Japan or other communities around the world."

MiSight® 1 day is part of CooperVision's comprehensive portfolio of myopia control and management solutions—the world's largest evidence-based range of interventions. This includes daytime soft contact lenses, spectacles and overnight orthokeratology lenses, designed to meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of children with myopia. Last month, the company announced availability of its MyDay® MiSight® 1 day contact lenses in the United Kingdom plus select European and surrounding markets, further extending its portfolio and category leadership.

To find out more about CooperVision's contact lens portfolio and evidence-based myopia management interventions, visit: www.coopervision.com/select-region.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, among others, statements regarding the launch of MyDay® MiSight® 1 day. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements are risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new or alternative products; potential product performance, availability and quality issues; competition; launch delays; and other factors described in CooperCompanies' Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the "Business", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in Cooper's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, as such Risk Factors may be updated in annual and quarterly filings. CooperCompanies cautions investors that forward-looking statements reflect the company's analysis only on their stated date. CooperCompanies disclaims any intent to update them except as required by law.

* Please consult your eyecare professional before using contact lenses.

† Intended purpose (purpose or effect of use): Correction and slowing the progression of nearsightedness.

‡ Compared to a single vision 1-day lens over a 24-month period.

§ Based on a comprehensive analysis of 276 studies, involving a total of 5,410,945 children and adolescents with spherical equivalent of -0.50D or less, aged 6-19 from across 50 countries, with notable variations in prevalence across different demographic groups.

** China Indications for Use: MiSight® 1 day is indicated for the correction of myopia for patients with non-diseased phakic eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 D to -4.00 D with ≤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. It has the dual focal design with alternating multiple rings, which allows part of the light passing through the optical zone to focus in front of the retina, forming myopic defocus with the expectation to slow the change of axial length of the patients. Fitting and evaluation of the product should be in medical institutions by ophthalmologists with an intermediate title or above and with regular monitoring. It must be used in strict accordance with the IFU requirements.

†† U.S. Indications for Use: MiSight® 1 day (omafilcon A) soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses for daily wear are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters (spherical equivalent) with ≤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal

‡‡ Compared to a single vision 1-day lens over a 3-year period.

§§ Intended purpose (purpose or effect of use): Correction and slowing the progression of nearsightedness.

*** Based on actual wearing hours as reported by study participants, plus estimated wearing hours for current total real-world wearers, assuming compliance with wearing times as per the indication.

††† Compared to single vision lens, no clinically meaningful change in refractive error (-0.25D or less from baseline). Fitted at 8-12 years of age.

