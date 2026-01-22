Coremail Shares AI-Powered Email Insights at China-ASEAN Digital Ecosystem Networking Dinner

Advancing AI-powered email security, multilingual communication and enterprise email infrastructure for ASEAN businesses

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th China–ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting convened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on January 16. As part of the meeting's associated programme, the China–ASEAN Digital Ecosystem Cooperation Networking Dinner was held on January 14, bringing together government officials and business representatives from China and ASEAN member states. Discussions focused on the theme "Open Collaboration to Unlock the Infinite Potential of Artificial Intelligence," with participants exchanging views on advancing cooperation across the digital ecosystem.

Marvin Wu, VP of Coremail, speaks at the China–ASEAN Digital Ecosystem Cooperation Networking Dinner held in Hanoi, Vietnam

Coremail, a leading email solution provider, was invited to participate in the networking dinner. In a dedicated session, Marvin Wu, Vice President of Coremail, shared insights on "Multilingual Email Systems in the Era of Large Language Models," drawing on industry practice and global trends.

Wu noted that despite the diversification of communication channels, email remains the world's most widely used software application, with an estimated 2.9 billion users and around 70% of messages supporting business transactions. He said rapid advances in AI, particularly LLMs, are driving a new phase of intelligent transformation in email systems. In response, Coremail is advancing "AI-powered email" innovation by integrating data resources to enhance intelligence and automation in enterprise workplaces. Its solutions now support smart drafting, polishing, proofreading, translation and automated summarization, significantly improving productivity across email-based workflows.

Wu also warned that as AI becomes more powerful, the risks of misuse and loss of control are rising, with phishing and email-based attacks continuing to grow in scale globally. To address these challenges, Coremail is applying AI technologies to enhance email security architecture. Its CACTER Secure Email Gateway integrates LLM-based analysis, intelligent filtering and data loss prevention into a multi-layered defence system for enterprise email protection.

Addressing multilingualism and digital inclusion, Wu highlighted the importance of Universal Acceptance (UA), noting that equal system-level recognition of domain names and email addresses across different languages and character sets is essential to building an open and inclusive digital ecosystem—particularly in linguistically diverse ASEAN markets.

Today, Coremail's products and services are deployed across 25 countries and regions, serving industries including manufacturing, cloud services, energy, education and infrastructure. Looking ahead, the company plans to accelerate its global expansion and work with regional partners to develop secure and intelligent communications infrastructure.

