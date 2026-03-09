Coremail Shares Insights on Strengthening Enterprise Email Security Amid Evolving Threats

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, social engineering attacks have grown increasingly sophisticated. By posing as colleagues or trusted business partners, attackers lure employees into clicking malicious links or disclosing login credentials, often leading to system abuse and sensitive data leaks. At the same time, internal operational errors combined with external attack vectors have placed corporate security frameworks under mounting pressure.

Coremail CACTER Secure Email Gateway

Email, as the backbone of business communication and information exchange, has consequently become a prime entry point for such attacks. A single misjudgment in an email interaction can set off a chain reaction of risks, ranging from data breaches to costly business fraud.

Against this backdrop, companies need to adopt a more systematic approach to email security and protection to mitigate the combined risks of account abuse and phishing attacks. Coremail, a company with over 27 years of experience in email security, recently shared its insights on emerging trends in enterprise email security, noting that as cyberattack techniques continue to evolve, enterprise email protection is gradually moving away from traditional reactive defenses toward a more intelligent and structured security defense architecture.

Tim Lin, CTO of Coremail, said that the continued advancement of generative AI and social engineering tactics is reshaping the risk landscape for enterprise email security. "To strengthen overall cyber resilience, organizations need a multi-layered defense framework that integrates AI-driven analysis with robust governance and management practices."

Establishing the First Line of Defense with an LLM-Powered Email Security Gateway

Conventional email security systems that largely rely on rules and signature databases often struggle to keep pace with attacks involving semantic deception, identity spoofing and constantly evolving variants. As phishing campaigns and increasingly sophisticated Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams continue to evolve, companies need more proactive and forward-looking protection capabilities.

Coremail's CACTER Secure Email Gateway enhances traditional machine learning frameworks by incorporating large language models (LLMs) and multimodal analysis technologies, forming a proactive "AI versus AI" defense architecture.

Leveraging four key AI capabilities including deep semantic understanding, multimodal correlation analysis, zero-shot threat detection and attacker profiling, the CACTER Secure Email Gateway can:

Accurately detect and block phishing emails, spam, malware and covert BEC attacks to strengthen overall email protection

Perform dynamic URL inspection to prevent newly emerging malicious link attacks

Improve detection of unknown and variant threats

Provide administrators with clear threat visibility and intelligent policy recommendations

By adopting a full lifecycle email security and email data protection framework covering prevention, detection and response, the gateway creates a closed-loop process for email filtering and threat monitoring. Test results show that it can block up to 99.8% of spam emails, while keeping the false positive rate below 0.02%. This allows organizations to strengthen email security without disrupting normal business operations.

Lowering Human Risk Through Regular Anti-Phishing Drills

In many company email security incidents, human error remains the key trigger. Attackers frequently exploit trust relationships by posing as senior executives or business partners to mislead employees. For this reason, organizations should adopt continuous, scenario-based anti-phishing drills that help employees recognise suspicious requests and malicious links, rather than relying solely on one-off training sessions.

CACTER's anti-phishing simulation service offers a range of customizable scenarios that replicate real-world attack situations, enabling companies to strengthen their risk awareness through practical exercises. Experience shows that regular simulations can significantly reduce the likelihood of employee mistakes and help prevent security incidents at their source.

Strengthening Governance and Security Awareness

Beyond technical safeguards, strong organizational governance is equally important. Companies should strengthen permission management and access control, enforce the principle of least privilege and adopt multi-factor authentication (MFA) to reduce the risk of account misuse.

At the same time, practical security training and clearly defined compliance responsibilities can help embed security awareness into everyday operations, enabling organizations to shift from a reactive approach to risk management toward a more proactive model of prevention.

As internal risks and external cyber threats increasingly converge, enterprise email systems have become a critical point in the security landscape. Relying on a single layer of protection is no longer sufficient to address increasingly complex threats. Organizations need a multi-layered, intelligent and continuously evolving security framework to effectively mitigate compounded risks.

By integrating AI-driven email security gateways, strengthening employee preparedness, and reinforcing governance frameworks, enterprises can enhance overall security resilience and safeguard business stability in an increasingly complex digital environment.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.ai

About Coremail: Coremail is a leading enterprise email and collaboration solutions provider with over 27 years of innovation in secure communication technologies. Serving over 20,000 enterprise customers and supporting over 1 billion end users, Coremail is recognized for its stability, scalability, and AI-driven capabilities, with solutions widely adopted across government, finance, education, healthcare, and energy sectors.

