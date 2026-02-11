Corporates Pledge Support of Clean Energy Goals in South Korea

High-Level Dialogue Demonstrates Shared Commitment Between Government, Corporates

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) was pleased to cohost "Renewable Energy in the Republic of Korea: A New Year & New Ambition," a high-level dialogue and reception featuring Vice Minister Lee Ho-hyun from the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE) and senior leaders from South Korean and multinational corporate clean energy buyers and developers.

"CEBA and its members are eager to support the government of Korea's ambitious plans to rapidly expand clean energy, which will drive investment, strengthen national energy security, enhance industrial competitiveness, and make South Korea a clean energy leader in Asia," said Eric Gibbs, CEBA's Senior Vice President of Global Strategy, who spoke at the event on Monday in Seoul.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Asia Clean Energy Coalition and the Corporate Renewable Energy Foundation of South Korea. The dialogue underscored the shared interest of government and industry in expanding renewable energy supply, strengthening grid infrastructure, and improving market mechanisms to enable corporate procurement.

CEBA's global corporate members and South Korean companies joined together in support of the government's ambitious goal to deploy 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. The event highlighted the key role of voluntary corporate clean energy procurement and affirmed the sector's commitment to partnering with the government and accelerating renewable energy expansion.

"Corporate clean energy buyers, including CEBA members and their South Korean suppliers, play a critical role in realizing this future," Gibbs said. "Voluntary clean energy procurement underpins the investment needed to accelerate clean energy project development and deployment."

CEBA has supported Korea's clean energy ecosystem through the Clean Energy Procurement Academy and collaborative research on corporate procurement pathways, including power purchase agreements and utility green tariffs.

CEBA looks forward to continued dialogue and cooperation with the MCEE and its partners to support the successful achievement of Korea's renewable energy ambitions.

