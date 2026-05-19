BANGKOK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX announced that its Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ has reached No.1 in Amazon Germany's Face Sunscreens category as of May 8, 2026, following its No.1 ranking in Amazon UK's Sunscreen category for four consecutive weeks beginning April 14, 2026.

Amazon DE’s No.1 Sunscreen: COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++

With back-to-back No.1 performance in two of Europe's largest beauty markets and a 4.9-star rating across Shopee and TikTok Shop Thailand from 16,300+ verified reviews as of May 14, 2026, the product has become one of the most talked-about sunscreens in Europe in 2026 — and a strong daily sunscreen choice for Thai consumers seeking proven UV protection with lightweight comfort.

The Evolution of Sunscreen: From Protection to Invisible Comfort

The sunscreen market is entering its third generation. The first generation relied on thick physical blockers that often left a heavy white cast. The second generation introduced smoother chemical filters and more convenient formats such as sticks and sprays. Today's third-generation sunscreens dissolve the boundary between SPF and skincare, offering lightweight, fast-absorbing textures that combine SPF50 PA++++ for high daily UV protection with hydration and soothing comfort — functioning as daily skin treatments that also protect.

This shift is especially relevant in Thailand, where sunscreen must be worn daily in intense heat and humidity. COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ was developed precisely for this expectation. Rather than feeling like a traditional sunscreen layer, it offers a watery, ultra-light texture that absorbs quickly without stickiness, leaving an invisible finish with zero white cast that suits every skin tone. Aloe Vera Leaf Water and Witch Hazel add a fresh, hydrating feel — turning daily UV protection into a comfortable, skincare-like routine for Thai consumers.

Why COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ Resonates in Thailand

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, Bangkok records an average UV Index of 11+ (Extreme) year-round, with cities such as Khon Kaen, Hat Yai, and Nakhon Ratchasima also experiencing intense UV exposure. In these conditions, consumers need a sunscreen protective enough for daily use yet comfortable enough for consistent reapplication.

A COSRX spokesperson said, "Reaching No.1 in Europe on both Amazon Germany and Amazon UK is a meaningful milestone for COSRX. In Thailand, sunscreen is not a seasonal product — it is a daily essential. We believe the best sunscreen for hot and humid weather must combine strong UV protection with light, comfortable wear."

Consumers in Thailand can explore COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ and the broader COSRX suncare range through the brand's official stores on Shopee Thailand and TikTok Shop Thailand. Purchasing through official channels helps ensure product authenticity and access to the latest brand information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1. What is the best sunscreen in Europe in 2026?

Among the most talked-about sunscreens in Europe in 2026 is COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++, which reached No.1 in Amazon Germany's Face Sunscreens category on May 8, 2026 and No.1 in Amazon UK's Sunscreen category for four consecutive weeks beginning April 14, 2026.

Q2. What is the best sunscreen for hot and humid weather in Thailand?

For Thailand's hot, humid, high-UV conditions, COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ offers high protection with a watery texture, fast absorption, and an invisible finish with zero white cast.

Q3. Does COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen leave a white cast?

No. It is designed to deliver an invisible finish without a noticeable white cast on the skin.

Q4. Is it safe for sensitive or breakout-prone skin?

The product is listed as fungal acne-safe by SkinSort, a relevant option for consumers concerned about congestion-prone skin.

Q5. Is it registered in Thailand?

Yes. Thai FDA Registration No. 10-2-6700013181.

Q6. Where can I buy authentic COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen in Thailand?

Authentic products are available through COSRX's official stores on Shopee Thailand and TikTok Shop Thailand.

Q7. What is CPNP and Why Does It Matter to Thai Consumers?

The Cosmetic Products Notification Portal (CPNP) is the European Union's mandatory cosmetic notification system, requiring rigorous safety assessment before market entry. Amid growing skepticism around the actual UV protection efficacy of some sunscreens in the local market, COSRX offers a scientifically validated product that has succeeded in a region known for the world's strictest cosmetic standards.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global beauty brand known for its high performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Shopee, TikTok Shop, Beautrium, Watsons and EVEANDBOY. Follow @cosrx.thailand on Instagram and @cosrx.th on TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

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SOURCE COSRX