Costa Rica Steps Up Competition for Asian Investment with New Office in Singapore

New presence aims to diversify FDI sources by positioning Costa Rica in one of the world's leading decision-making hubs for global business

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to place Costa Rica at the center of global investment decision-making, the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) has officially opened a new Investment Promotion Office (IPO) in Singapore.

Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

The new office is designed to connect Costa Rica directly with companies and investment funds that are actively shaping expansion, relocation, and new operations across Asia-Pacific and beyond. It also marks a key milestone in PROCOMER's ongoing three-year strategy to diversify foreign direct investment (FDI) sources and reduce reliance on traditional markets.

"Costa Rica is executing an ambitious, forward-looking strategy to position itself as a leading destination for high-value investment. We are not waiting for opportunities to come to us—we are actively pursuing them. Our presence in Singapore reflects that approach, establishing a strong operational foothold in Asia-Pacific to expand our global reach and engage directly with key players in global supply chains. We are competing for sophisticated industries by offering stability, world-class talent, and a reliable business environment that enables long-term growth," said Manuel Tovar, Costa Rica's Minister of Foreign Trade.

Singapore was a deliberate choice. With a GDP exceeding US$500 billion and a well-established role as a financial, logistics, and technology hub, the country serves as a gateway for companies managing operations across key markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. From Singapore, major investment decisions are made in sectors including semiconductors, electronics, advanced manufacturing, and global services.

"Diversifying FDI sources is essential to sustaining growth, reducing exposure to global volatility, and creating more opportunities for Costa Rican talent," said Laura López Salazar. "This office will serve as a direct bridge between Asian investors and Costa Rica's business ecosystem, supporting companies throughout their evaluation, establishment, and expansion processes with specialized, hands-on guidance."

According to fDi Markets, Singapore has been the origin of more than 1,700 FDI projects over the past five years (2021–2025), primarily in software and IT services, business services, and communications.

From this new base, PROCOMER will actively identify and attract investment opportunities in sectors where Costa Rica has already developed strong capabilities, including business services, advanced manufacturing—such as medical devices and semiconductors—agribusiness, and tourism infrastructure. These efforts are aligned with the evolving dynamics of global value chains.

Costa Rica's engagement with Asia is already well established. In recent years, the country has attracted nearly 50 investment projects from Japan, including operations by companies such as Terumo Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd. South Korean companies are also expanding their footprint, including SAE-A Spinning.

Beyond attracting new projects, the Singapore office will also play a key role in supporting the retention and expansion of Asian companies already operating in Costa Rica, fostering reinvestment and the development of new productive capabilities.

With this opening, Costa Rica continues to advance its strategy for a new global investment landscape-one where having a presence in key markets is essential to competing for high-value opportunities.

SOURCE PROCOMER