Counterfeit "Sagami Original" Condoms Discovered Overseas

ATSUGI, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagami Rubber Industries, Co., Ltd. of Japan has announced the discovery of counterfeit packages of its "flagship" product Sagami Original 0.01 Polyurethane condoms overseas.

"We will keep on strengthening measures against counterfeit products. Meanwhile, we kindly ask customers to exercise caution to avoid purchasing counterfeit items," the company said in a statement.

-- How to Identify Genuine vs Counterfeit Sagami Original Condoms

Sagami has prepared the following points which have been confirmed over several inspections of boxes of counterfeit condoms. These points provide differences between the packaging and contents of genuine and counterfeit products.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108923/202512040402/_prw_PI1fl_0ILLnI48.jpg

1. Packaging Appearance

Packaging: Front

- Sagami Original Logo: A red-foil "sagami original" logo has more rounded letters.

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108923/202512040402/_prw_PI2fl_5z4wnIGf.jpg

- Diagonal Sticker

Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202512040402-O3-x2rVj82B.pdf

Packaging: Back

Image4: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202512040402-O1-gser53Ft.pdf

2. Condom Itself (Thickness, Shape, etc.)

Shape and Tip Form

- The condom shape of the semen reservoir tip is designed differently.

- The genuine product has a more gradual sheath shape, while the counterfeit product has a rounded one.

Image5: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108923/202512040402/_prw_PI4fl_mDtSK5Yn.jpg

Thickness and Dimensions

- Average thickness (mm): Genuine: 0.01, Counterfeit: 0.03

- Length (mm): Genuine: 175.3, Counterfeit: 171.0

- Weight (g): Genuine: 0.699, Counterfeit: 0.462

3. Instruction Sheet (Chinese characters in Japanese text)

Image6: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202512040402-O2-L9KN4kR5.pdf

Remarks

- Sagami strongly urges customers to avoid purchasing counterfeit products and to purchase its product from authorized sales channels.

- Counterfeit items are not manufactured or sold by the company, so it cannot guarantee their quality or safety.

- Please note that Sagami is unable to investigate authenticity, provide replacements, or compensate for damages related to products purchased through unauthorized channels. The company appreciates customers' understanding.

SOURCE Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.