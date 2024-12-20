Coway Listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for the 12th Consecutive Year

Ranked in the top 20% among 600 evaluated companies

The only Korean company selected in the DHP Household Durables Industry category

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced that it is on the '2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index ("DJSI Asia Pacific")' for the 12th consecutive year.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), launched in 1999, assess the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of global companies to guide investors toward sustainable choices.

Coway has been on the DJSI Asia Pacific for 12 consecutive years and on the Dow Jones Sustainability Korea Index for 7 years running. It is the only Korean company featured in the DHP Household Durables industry category on the DJSI Asia Pacific Index.

Coway received excellent evaluations for Environmental Policy & Management, Climate Strategy, Water, and Information Security/ Cybersecurity & System Availability.

These accomplishments highlight Coway's unwavering commitment to ESG management, driven by its ESG Committee, established in 2021. Under this committee's leadership, the company has implemented a comprehensive ESG management framework anchored in three strategic priorities: establishing a carbon-neutral management system, promoting diversity and inclusion, and fostering transparent and sustainable governance.

Coway extends its commitment to social responsibility through meaningful initiatives. The company proudly supports Korea's first private wheelchair basketball team, the BlueWheels Basketball Team, and the Mulbit Sori Choir, showcasing the remarkable talents of individuals with visual impairments. Environmental stewardship efforts include the Classroom Forest Project, which donates air-purifying plants to elementary schools, and the River Plogging Campaign, encouraging customer participation in everyday environmental protection activities.

An official from Coway said: "We are honored to be recognized once again through our inclusion in the esteemed DJSI Asia-Pacific and DJSI Korea. As the Best Life Solution Company, we remain dedicated to fostering trust and mutual growth with our customers, local communities, and partners."

Beyond its DSJI recognitions, Coway's sustainability endeavors have garnered notable acclaim, securing an "AA" from the MSCI ESG Rating 2024 and an 'A' ESG Rating from the Korea Corporate Governance Service (KCGS) in 2024.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

