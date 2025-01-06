Coway Named a CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today that it has been named a CES® 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The CES Innovation Awards program, sponsored by the CTA, is an annual competition that spotlights the latest groundbreaking technologies from around the world. As part of the judging process, products undergo thorough reviews that include assessments of their innovation, engineering, functionality, aesthetics and design by leading industry experts.

This year, Coway has been named a CES® 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree for three conceptual products that reflect the company's future-forward technological direction, one that prioritizes providing the utmost in consumer convenience alongside optimized, fully customizable life solutions.

The products that have received honors in this year's CES Innovation Awards are the 'Digital Healthcare Bidet' in the Home Appliances category, the 'Smart Self-cleaning Air Purifier' in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category, and the 'Smart Home Care Air Purifier' in the Smart Home category.

The 'Digital Healthcare Bidet' is a conceptual bidet product that goes beyond the conventional cleaning functionality of traditional bidets by providing an integrated feature capable of providing the user with holistic health updates and tailored management based on the data collected and monitored over time during product use.

Coway's 'Smart Self-cleaning Air Purifier' concept product, which features an innovative self-cleaning technology that removes the need for filter cleaning or replacement, was recognized in particular for its eco-friendly design that minimizes the production of filter waste.

The third product to have been awarded honors, the 'Smart Home Care Air Purifier', is a conceptual air purifier product that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to design and provide optimized air care solutions for any space, thus making multi-room air purification more effective and seamless for the consumer.

"This is a truly meaningful achievement, as it reaffirms the excellence and competitiveness of Coway's innovative technologies and demonstrates the growing attention on our groundbreaking innovations at a global level," said a Coway official. "We will continue to do our best to develop cutting-edge technologies and products that lead trends and set new standards in the global home appliance market."

Coway continues to be recognized for its industry-leading technological capabilities, having won a total of 28 CES Innovation Awards to date since the company's first win in 2016 across a variety of product categories including water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, smart mattresses and massage beds.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

