LANZHOU, China, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeng Jun, Associate Research Fellow at the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, will take part in the Gansu leg of the CICG international communication project "Together on the Long March."

CPC History Expert: Gansu Played an Important Role in the Long March Speed Speed

In an interview, Zeng noted that Gansu is the only province through which all four major Red Army forces on the Long March passed. The province witnessed key moments in the Long March, including the Battle of Lazikou, the Bangluo Town Meeting and the reunion of the Red Army forces in Huining. It was also here that the Red Army made the historic decision to establish its final base in northern Shaanxi.

Today, retracing the Long March is not only about looking back on the years of revolutionary struggle, but also about experiencing how people in China's new era are carrying forward the spirit of the Long March and writing a new chapter in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

https://youtube.com/shorts/d7EtTRQ6AhI?si=mfFpe_X10RFKSitY

SOURCE CICG