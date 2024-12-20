CPIC AMC (HK): AuM Exceeding HKD750bn with Growing Market Influence

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2024, China Pacific Insurance Company (CPIC) celebrates the 15th anniversary of its H-share listing.

CPIC Investment Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited (CPIC AMC [HK]), as the sole overseas investment platform of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. (CPIC), has seized business opportunities in Hong Kong and achieved remarkable results in recent years. It diversified asset classes, enhanced cross-border investment channels, enriched product offerings, and developed a long-term strategic plan, with market influence rising steadily in Hong Kong.

CPIC AMC (HK) established a collaborative sales system with CPIC Group and CPIC AMC, worked with local insurance companies in Hong Kong in investment projects, which promoted coordinated development of both its assets and liabilities. It adopted a market-oriented approach, stayed focused on investment of insurance funds, while vigourously pushing for development of third-party asset management business. It implemented a differentiated product strategy and maintained diversity in asset classes under management, which helped to enhance its market competitiveness. Up to now, its third-party assets under management approached HKD10bn, with total assets under management exceeding HKD75bn.

The company boasts a diversified client base, including subsidiaries of domestic banks, securities firms, foreign banks, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The clientele' geographical distribution has expanded from China's mainland and Hong Kong to developed markets and the Middle East. While it facilitates outbound investments of insurance money and other domestic institutional investors, the company is enhancing capacity to attract inbound foreign investments in China's domestic capital market.

Positioned as a specialized financial investment management platform of CPIC in Hong Kong, CPIC AMC (HK) will continue to leverage the Hong Kong market as a steppingstone to the world and its own overseas investment capabilities, stays focused on global asset allocation, third-party asset management and investment advisory services. On top of that, Hong Kong's status as a global financial center gives the company an advantage in information and location. As such, it will push for product-oriented transformation of its investment strategies, expand the reach of its sales channels, and further diversify its product line-up to meet diverse needs of customers for all-around wealth and fund management solutions, from investment returns to risk diversification and from product diversity to general administration.

SOURCE China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd