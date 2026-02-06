CQG Enters into Agreement for Acquisition by Broadridge

Combination to Create End-to-End Trading Suite for Global Futures and Options Markets

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG, a leading provider of futures and options trading, execution management and market connectivity, today announced it has entered into an agreement with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for Broadridge to acquire CQG. CQG will add complementary execution management, algorithmic trading and analytics capabilities to Broadridge's order management and client connectivity solutions, creating an end-to-end trading suite for global futures and options markets.

"Our combined capabilities will provide a global multi-asset class trading experience defined by speed, scale and intelligence," said Ryan Moroney, CEO of CQG. "Broadridge's deep global reach and front-to-back capabilities and our expertise in front-office execution management and connectivity will enable clients to trade smarter, access new markets and adapt faster in an increasingly connected futures and options marketplace. The CQG team is truly excited to join a company with the history and successful track record of Broadridge."

"The acquisition of CQG will accelerate Broadridge's mission to deliver advanced, highly connected trading solutions on a global scale," said Frank Troise, President of Broadridge's Trading and Connectivity Solutions business. "Integrating CQG's advanced execution management, analytics and connectivity technologies with Broadridge's leading order management and connectivity solutions will create a unified platform in futures and options that simplifies trading complexity, improves transparency and workflow efficiency, and enhances Broadridge's digital asset trading capabilities."

Moroney added: "Broadridge has been a terrific partner since we decided to integrate some of our technologies a few years ago, and the team has made it clear they value our talented employees, culture, loyal client base, rapid delivery of new functionality and innovation. In this fast-moving environment, we believe the shared values between our firms, along with our combined global reach, significant resources and complementary technology make this transaction so compelling for CQG and exactly the right step for our employees and customers."

Terms of the transaction, which are not expected to have a material impact on Broadridge's financial results, were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close early in Broadridge's fiscal fourth quarter that ends June 30, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The expanded offering is designed to better support the evolving end-to-end needs of clients across a broad spectrum of segments, including futures commission merchants (FCMs), institutional investors, retail brokers, proprietary trading firms, commodity trading advisors (CTAs) and hedge funds. Clients will benefit from flexible, scalable solutions designed to support their growth objectives, accelerate speed to market, and deliver a powerful, fully integrated trading experience for institutional and professional retail market participants alike.

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally, providing services in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.cqg.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate and grow. The firm powers investing, governance and communications for its clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance and transforming investor experiences.

Broadridge's technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information, visit www.broadridge.com.

