HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 4-7, CR Beverage (02460.HK) held the "Starlight Shines on Hong Kong, C'estbon Brings Better Moments" C'estbon brand lighting ceremony and themed pop-up event on Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars. The ceremony was simple yet ceremonial, bringing together representatives from China Resources Group, CR Beverage, industry partners, and the media.

CR Beverage Launches C'estbon Pop-up on Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars, Showcasing Its Premium Beverage Portfolio

The event featured immersive Hong Kong-themed settings, interactive experiences, and a range of premium healthy beverages, attracting large crowds of residents and tourists. Photo opportunities, beverage tastings, and visitor engagement remained busy throughout the day, allowing participants to experience the brand and its products up close. The enthusiastic response reinforced CR Beverage's warm, quality-focused brand image and marked a new stage in the company's localized development in Hong Kong.

Full Product Portfolio Debut, Expanding Healthy Beverage Options in Hong Kong

CR Beverage showcased its full lineup of premium products at the event. Alongside its well-known C'estbon purified water, the company also introduced healthy beverage brands including Zhi Ben Qing Run and Zuo Wei Cha Shi, offering consumers a wider range of healthier drink options.

C'estbon purified water has become a popular everyday choice for consumers. Backed by 40 years of expertise, it maintains high standards of safety and purity, making it suitable for a wide range of occasions, including home, commuting, outdoor activities, and social gatherings. Inspired by traditional Chinese wellness culture and regional flavors, Zhi Ben Qing Run combines classic recipes with familiar tastes. Its chrysanthemum tea offers a naturally sweet, refreshing finish without being overly rich. The mild formula is suitable for all ages and has long been enjoyed as a traditional drink for cooling, relieving dryness, and balancing rich foods. Zuo Wei Cha Shi is brewed from real tea leaves and contains zero sugar and zero calories while preserving the tea's natural aroma. Its Rock Tea delivers a smooth mineral character, Tieguanyin offers a rich orchid fragrance, and Jasmine Tea blends delicate floral notes with refreshing tea flavor. The product range reflects growing consumer demand for healthier lifestyles and provides more choices for health-conscious customers.

Over the years, CR Beverage has maintained a stringent quality management system to ensure product safety. The company has steadily expanded its presence in the local market while focusing on product quality, earning recognition from both the industry and consumers.

C'estbon Shining at Victoria Harbour, Presenting a New Brand Image in Hong Kong

The opening ceremony also marked the lighting of CR Beverage's outdoor billboard in Hong Kong, echoing the theme "Starlight Shines on Hong Kong, C'estbon Brings Better Moments." The campaign represents the company's latest effort to deepen its presence in the Hong Kong market and connect more closely with local consumers. Leveraging the iconic setting of Victoria Harbour, the company created an immersive themed experience that brought the brand beyond retail outlets and into the city's streets. Through a youthful image centered on purity, vitality, and warmth, CR Beverage aims to strengthen C'estbon's presence in Hong Kong, build stronger connections with local consumers, and further enhance its localized brand identity.

Deeply Engaging with Local Life, C'estbon Brings Fresh Energy to Hong Kong

In recent years, CR Beverage has continued to launch brand campaigns tailored to younger consumers and the local market, integrating its products into everyday life in Hong Kong. Its 2025 CR Beverage Colorful Brand Pavilion has combined diverse beverage experiences with Hong Kong lifestyle aesthetics, moving beyond the traditional beverage retail model to create a popular social and lifestyle destination for local residents through immersive experiences.

CR Beverage has also served as the title sponsor of the Hong Kong Bulls basketball team for three consecutive years, actively supporting local sports. The company has accompanied the team throughout its three straight National Basketball League championships while contributing to the development of Hong Kong's sports and cultural sectors with a youthful and energetic brand image.

Looking ahead, CR Beverage will continue to expand its presence in Hong Kong and serve local consumers. The company will keep pace with local consumption trends and growing demand for healthier products, further optimize its product portfolio, develop beverages that better suit Hong Kong consumers' lifestyles, integrate more deeply into everyday life in the city, and support better living through high-quality products and attentive service.

SOURCE CR Beverage