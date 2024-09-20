CR Land (Overseas) "Artists of the Future" Youth Drawing Contest Calling the next Generation to Promote the Inheritance of Cultural Treasure and Awareness on Sustainable Development

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited ("CRL Overseas") is calling entries for CR Land "Artists of the Future" Youth Drawing Contest targeting primary and secondary schools' students residing in Sham Shui Po District, or students attending local primary and secondary schools in Sham Shui Po District during the 2024/25 school year with an aim to promote appreciation of the cultural treasures, and development potential of the districts.

CR Land (Overseas) “Artists of the Future” Youth Drawing Contest is calling for entries now

Mr. Ying CHANG, Jack, Vice President of China Resources Land Limited and Chairman of China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited stated, "The community of Sham Shui Po and Cheung Sha Wan has a rich history and a deep emotional connection with Hong Kong people. The treasury has transformed into a vibrant community that blends Eastern and Western cultures and embraces diversity. CRL Overseas values community partnerships and is engaged in revitalising the Sham Shui Po and Cheung Sha Wan districts."

Primary School Category (P1 to P6)

Theme: Discovering Community Treasures

Students are encouraged to explore the historical and humane stories of Sham Shui Po and Cheung Sha Wan, as well as the changing streetscapes, and translate their observation and imagination in drawing that showcases the co-existence of old and new, as well as Eastern and Western cultures.

Secondary School Category (F1 to F6)

Theme: Shaping a Sustainable Community

The new generation is invited to use their observational skills and creativity to illustrate innovative proposals for sustainable development in Cheung Sha Wan - the wellbeing of people and the environment must be kept at the heart of urban development and technological advancement. Cultural and ecological preservation are equally important in building a harmonious, green, and sustainable community.

The jury panel of the CR Land "Artists of the Future" Youth Drawing Contest consists of representatives from the social services, architecture & design, education, and art sectors, including

Mr. Ying CHANG, Jack, Vice President, China Resources Land Limited; Chairman, China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited

Mr. Xin ZHANG, General Manager, China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited

Mr. Lai-man TIN, Senior Lecturer, School of Arts and Social Sciences, Hong Kong Metropolitan University

Metropolitan University Ms. Tammy KAY, President of the Hong Kong Association of Illustrators for Children's Books

Mr. Lick-fai HO, Eric, Director and Co-founder of Architecture Commons

Mr. Wai-ming CHAN, BBS, MH, JP, Sham Shui Po District Council Member

Ms. Pui-yuk LAU, MH, Sham Shui Po District Council Member

CR Land "Artists of the Future" Youth Drawing Contest is organised by CRL Overseas and co-organised by the Sham Shui Po Residents Association (深水埗居民聯會). The Drawing contest has received strong support from various district community service organisations in the Sham Shui Po area, including So Uk Estate Residents Association, Kowloon (九龍蘇屋邨居民協會), Friends of Un Chau Society (元州之友社), Friends of Cheung Sha Wan Society (長沙灣之友社), Friends of Hoi Lai Society (海麗之友社), Sham Shui Po Neighbourhood Cares Association (深水埗左鄰右里關愛社), Sham Ching Youth Association (深青社) and Live Hoi Tat Resident Association (樂活海達居民會).

The drawing contest now calls for entries. Enrollment is free of charge. Submission deadline will be on 28 October and the results will be announced on the event website on 29 November 2024.

Event Website and Enrolment Form: www.crl-drawingcontest.com

Phone Enquiry: (852) 3797 5710

SOURCE China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited