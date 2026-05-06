"Creative+ Arts Camp 2026" Uniting Over 600 Arts Ambassadors, Igniting Imagination and Exploring Boundless Arts

HONG KONG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council and curated by Youth Square, the "Creative+ Arts Camp 2026" (primary and special schools division), one of the core activities of the 18th Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme, was successfully held during the Easter holidays, from 3 to 4 April and 10 to 11 April this year. Over 600 students from the Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme took part in a variety of arts workshops, unleashing their creativity and sharing the joy of artistic exploration.

“Creative+ Arts Camp 2026” brought together Arts Ambassadors from different schools to experience diverse approaches to artistic creation and to share their creative outcomes. Under the theme of “United in Imagination” this year, the “Creative+ Arts Camp 2026” guided the Arts Ambassadors into the world of arts while encouraging them to discover limitless artistic possibilities in collaboration. The programme featured two major arts workshop streams: Performing Arts and Visual Arts, allowing the Arts Ambassadors to experience different forms of artistic creation.

Under the theme of "United in Imagination" this year, the "Creative+ Arts Camp 2026" featured two major arts workshop streams: Performing Arts and Visual Arts. Through experiential activities such as artwork appreciation, creative workshops and sharing sessions, the programme guided the Arts Ambassadors into the world of arts while encouraging them to discover limitless artistic possibilities in collaboration.

The performing arts workshops include: "Street Dance Culture Workshop" , "K-Pop Dance Culture Workshop" , "Creative Learning through Drama Workshop", "Creative Learning through Props & Costume Making Workshop" and "A Cappella Workshop". The visual arts workshops include: "Story and Picture Book Creation Workshop", "Calligraphy and Seal Carving Workshop", "Mini Neon Workshop" , "Bloom & Weave: A Growing Garden Workshop" and "Forest of Imagination – Wooden Fantasy Creatures Co-creation Workshop". Arts Ambassadors from different schools gathered to experience diverse creative practices, broaden their horizons and ignite both creativity and imagination.

Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potential. Adopting the guiding principles of the 6G model (Groom, Growth, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back) continuously, Youth Square targets to nurture the interest of youth in arts by providing arts education through "Creative+ Arts Camp 2026" as well as share the joy of arts creativity.

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Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme

The Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme, organised by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC), is an arts promotion scheme for primary and secondary schools. Since its launch in 2008, the Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme (AAiSS) has amassed an alumni of more than 19,000 ambassadors from primary, secondary and special schools who have demonstrated their artistic talents and potentials while inviting others to partake in the fun of creating the arts, living out the cooperative spirit of "Live in Art, Thrive in Sharing".

Youth Square

Youth Square is a government venue and a youth development initiative launched by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau. Facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, Y Platform, multipurpose area, office, retail shop and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square aims to be the hub of territory-wide youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square has been conducting events under various themes, including music, dance, arts and culture.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Growth, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back.

Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square's Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

SOURCE Youth Square