Creative Life Science Advances PIC/S GMP-Compliant Cell Therapy Materials and Manufacturing Platform

Targets Japan and Singapore as Part of Broader Asia Expansion

TAIPEI, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIO Asia-Taiwan 2026 opens July 16 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and runs through July 19. Creative Life Science (7837) is showcasing its upstream regenerative medicine materials, process-development capabilities and quality-testing services, highlighting the build-out and service capacity of its Zhubei biomanufacturing facility.

Creative Life Science showcased its Zhubei biomedical facility at 2026 BIO Asia-Taiwan, highlighting its Taiwan-based manufacturing and quality systems as it advances critical raw materials for regenerative medicine and expands across Asian markets.

Creative Life Science reported cumulative revenue of NT$568 million for the first half of 2026, up 13.18% year on year and a record high for the period. Building on its established portfolio of culture media, diagnostic reagents and testing services, the company has identified critical regenerative medicine materials, process services and international partnerships as key growth drivers.

As cell and gene therapies move from clinical translation toward commercialization, Taiwan's two landmark regenerative medicine laws and related implementing regulations — introduced progressively from 2025 and fully effective as of Jan. 1, 2026 — are raising the bar for material traceability, process scale-up, aseptic manufacturing, batch release and analytical testing. These capabilities have become critical gateways to clinical development and market entry. Creative Life Science supports the upstream regenerative medicine ecosystem with GMP-grade culture media, serum-free media, cryopreservation solutions, cell-process development, aseptic filling and quality-control testing.

Located in the Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park, the company's 2,180-square-meter Zhubei facility is PIC/S GMP-compliant. It incorporates ISO Class 5 isolators and automated aseptic filling systems, together with a quality management framework aligned with QMS/ISO 13485 principles and laboratory capabilities built around ISO/IEC 17025. Services include process development and scale-up, research-use-only (RUO)-to-GMP conversion, technology transfer, aseptic filling and quality testing, helping customers accelerate the transition from R&D to clinical application.

In conjunction with the international engagement generated by BIO Asia-Taiwan, Creative Life Science hosted the "2026 Taiwan Biotechnology Industry Delegation" on July 14. Organized by Taiwan's Overseas Community Affairs Council, the delegation brought together 21 overseas Taiwanese entrepreneurs and business leaders from 10 countries across four continents. Participants toured the cell culture media production line and product showcase areas to gain first-hand insight into the company's capabilities in critical regenerative medicine materials, cell culture, process development and quality testing.

Delegation members represented global pharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), genetic engineering and life sciences investment. Participants included a CMC product development executive from Alnylam, a global leader in RNA interference therapeutics, and a global regulatory affairs director from AstraZeneca.

In late 2025, Creative Life Science signed a cooperation agreement with Singapore-based ESCO, establishing a foundation for collaboration in Southeast Asia. The company plans to continue expanding its presence in Singapore, Japan and other Asian markets. During BIO Asia-Taiwan, it will host the seminar "From Standardization to Product Release: Critical Analytical Strategies for Regenerative Medicine Product Development" on July 17, covering process development, analytical methods and product-release practices.

About Creative Life Science

Creative Life Science has built longstanding expertise in microbiological culture media, diagnostic reagents, quality testing and biopharmaceutical services. In recent years, the company has expanded into the upstream supply chain for regenerative medicine and cell therapy, with a focus on GMP-grade culture media manufacturing, cell preservation solutions, process development and quality testing. Creative Life Science is registered on Taiwan's Emerging Stock Market and plans to apply for listing on the Taipei Exchange in the second half of 2026.

Exhibition Information

2026 BIO Asia-Taiwan | Creative Life Science Booth M917, 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1

Featured Seminar: From Standardization to Product Release: Critical Analytical Strategies for Regenerative Medicine Product Development

July 17 | Room 507, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1

SOURCE CREATIVE LIFE SCIENCE CO., LTD.