Cross over to Adventure: Agoda's Guide to Must-Visit Bridges in Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has released a list of must-visit bridges across Asia, showcasing the architectural beauty and cultural significance of these unique destinations. Bridges have long been more than just functional structures; they are symbols of connection, history, and artistry. For travelers, visiting these bridges offers a unique glimpse into the heart of a region, blending scenic views with cultural experiences.

Asia, with its diverse landscapes and rich history, is home to some of the world's most stunning bridges. These structures not only serve as vital links but also as landmarks that tell stories of the past and present.

Here's Agoda's curated list of destinations with unique bridges that promise unforgettable travel experiences.

Dragon Bridge, Da Nang, Vietnam

Known for its dragon-shaped design, this bridge breathes fire and water during weekend nights, creating a spectacular show. It spans the Han River, offering views of Da Nang's vibrant cityscape. Nearby, visitors can explore the Marble Mountains or enjoy the local cuisine at the bustling night markets. Lover's Bridge, New Taipei City, Taiwan

Located in the picturesque Fisherman's Wharf, Lover's Bridge is a romantic spot known for its sunset views. The bridge, illuminated at night, offers a magical atmosphere perfect for evening strolls. Nearby, travelers can explore the vibrant Tamsui Old Street, filled with local snacks and crafts, providing a taste of Taiwanese culture. Seri Gemilang Bridge, Putrajaya, Malaysia

This grand bridge is an architectural masterpiece, featuring intricate designs and majestic arches. It connects the core island of Putrajaya to the mainland, offering panoramic views of the city. Visitors can also explore the nearby Putra Mosque and the lush Putrajaya Botanical Gardens, making it a perfect blend of nature and architecture. Banpo Bridge, Seoul, South Korea

Famous for its Moonlight Rainbow Fountain, Banpo Bridge transforms into a vibrant spectacle at night. The bridge spans the Han River, offering views of Seoul's skyline. Travelers can enjoy a leisurely walk along the riverbanks or visit the nearby Banpo Hangang Park, a popular spot for picnics and outdoor activities. Longevity Bridge, Hong Kong

This ornate, Chinese-style footbridge is surrounded by lovely coastal views and steeped in local legend, claiming to add three extra days to one's life with each crossing. It offers a peaceful spot for reflection and is tucked away at the southern point of Repulse Bay Beach, where visitors can soak up the sun and explore nearby cultural landmarks. Patapat Viaduct, Ilocos Norte, Philippines

The Patapat Viaduct is a scenic coastal bridge that stretches along the northern tip of Luzon, offering breathtaking views of the rugged coastline and the West Philippine Sea. Travelers can enjoy the natural landscapes and explore nearby attractions such as the enchanting Kabigan Falls and the historic Cape Bojeador Lighthouse.

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Bridges are gateways to new adventures and cultural discoveries. At Agoda, we make it easy for travelers to explore these unique architectural sights with our fantastic deals and seamless booking experiences. Whether you're chasing sunsets or seeking cultural immersion, Agoda is your perfect travel companion."

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning your next adventure today.

SOURCE Agoda