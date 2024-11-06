Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay Invites Travelers to Create Memorable Journey on One of the World's Most Beautiful Islands

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay warmly welcomes travelers from Greater China for a perfect autumn and winter retreat. With Cantonese and Mandarin-speaking staff and China Ready certification, guests will feel right at home. There is no better time than now to escape to the tropical paradise of Phu Quoc Island, known for its magnificent sunsets, pristine waters, and breathtaking beaches. As the first Crowne Plaza in Phu Quoc, the resort is a proud recipient of the 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award, recognised for its exceptional service and memorable guest experiences.

With convenient direct flights to Phu Quoc International Airport and multiple daily connections from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, followed by a complimentary shuttle to the resort, accessibility is effortless for travelers from Greater China. Located on the northwest coast of Phu Quoc, the resort is just under an hour away offering guests easy access to the golden sands of Bai Dai Beach and breathtaking sunsets—perfect for families seeking quality time or couples looking for romance and adventure.

A Getaway for Couples and Families

Phu Quoc Island, named the world's second most beautiful island by Travel + Leisure, is the perfect place to create cherished memories.

For couples seeking a romantic escape, the resort's elegant villas with private pools offer intimacy amidst lush gardens or sweeping ocean views. Stroll along the resort's private beach or savor a candle-lit dinner at Amber Sands Beach Club, where the beachfront venue reveals the most stunning sunset views in northern Phu Quoc, creating the perfect romantic setting.

Families can choose the spacious Two Bedroom Suites with connecting rooms, living room and terrace and enjoy all-day dining at Horizons Restaurant & Bar, offering a sumptuous daily buffet breakfast. The resort's skilled culinary team presents a delightful fusion of Asian and international cuisine, featuring a dedicated dim sum station alongside local specialties like Chargrilled Phu Quoc Squid and Vietnamese favorites such as "Cha Ca La Vong" , ensuring that each dish appeals to every taste. Children can have fun at the Kid's Club, games room, and outdoor play areas or participate in engaging paid activities such as statue painting, candle making, and clay art workshops.

The resort also offers a variety of recreational activities, including kite flying, archery, and paid macramé workshops. Guests can stay active at the 24-hour gym or take a refreshing swim in the Olympic-size pool. After a day of exploration, unwind at the Hoa Sim Spa, an oasis of tranquility offering a variety of treatments, from traditional massages to signature therapies.

Beyond the resort, Phu Quoc has many attractions for all ages, making it an ideal destination for family reunions or upcoming celebrations such as the Festive Season or Lunar New Year. Families can visit VinWonders, Southeast Asia's premier theme park, or Vinpearl Safari, Vietnam's largest wildlife sanctuary. Discover the charm of The Quintessence of Vietnam, a cultural complex with majestic performances and ancient architectural wonders, or take a leisurely stroll along Starfish Beach, where starfish thrive in clear, shallow waters.

Stay Longer, Pay Less

Save up to 25% on stays of four nights or more with the "Stay Longer, Pay Less" promotion, which includes a daily breakfast buffet and is available for all room types. Reservations must be made at least four days in advance.

As part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts family, guests have access to exclusive benefits through the IHG One Rewards program, redeeming points and enjoying rewards at over 6,000 IHG properties worldwide.

Plan Your Dream Getaway Today, visit https://phuquoc.crowneplaza.com/

