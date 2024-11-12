【C.S】Cordyceps Sunshine Biotech Group Sets Sights on Becoming the Largest Supplier of Taiwanofungus Raw Materials and Franchise Chain in the Asia-Pacific Market Within Three Years

TAIPEI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Cultivation to Dominate the Raw Materials Market

(Left) Taipei SOGO Tianmu Store Counter; (Right) Taipei Far Eastern Mall Counter

Cordyceps Sunshine Biotech Holdings Co., Ltd. 【C.S】Group has made a breakthrough by cultivating Taiwanofungus using innovative ceramic carriers, overcoming the industry-wide challenge of sourcing the rare Cinnamomum kanehirae Hayata tree. According to Vincent Liu, Director of 【C.S】Group, establishing Taiwanofungus as a premium brand requires control over the mushroom's genetic strains, cultivation facilities, brand channels, and international expansion. The market demand for Taiwanofungus raw materials has increased significantly, particularly in the health-conscious era accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the acquisition of patents for "Cultivation Methods and Porous Carriers for Taiwanofungus" in Taiwan, China, and Japan, 【C.S】Group has achieved large-scale production. The company's technology has been officially designated in the Chinese government's "Taiwanofungus Production Technical Specifications" group standards announced on April 1, 2022, positioning 【C.S】Group as a leader in setting cultivation standards for Taiwanofungus across Greater China. The goal of becoming the largest supplier of Taiwanofungus raw materials is now within reach.

Establishing the Leading Taiwanofungus Franchise: Leveraging Capital to Amplify Industry Growth

Dalan Huang, CEO of 【C.S】Group, announced a strategic partnership with Guangzhou Baoquan Agricultural Biotechnology, the company's Greater China agent, leading to the establishment of the first large-scale Taiwanofungus cultivation base in China and marking the official entry into the Chinese market. In 2023, 【C.S】Group launched Taiwan's largest Taiwanofungus retail chain, setting up stores in key locations such as Taipei's Dihua Street, the bustling East District, and Kaohsiung's Sanfeng Central Street. The stores, branded as KASAER Taiwanofungus Specialty, offer a variety of Taiwanofungus health products, including unique items like Taiwanofungus dark chocolate and a blend of Taiwanofungus and agarwood. Recently, we collaborated with the champion chef of the 2023 Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival to launch a special beef noodle soup featuring Taiwanofungus. This year, we entered the competition with the Taiwanofungus beef noodle soup and won the championship. 【C.S】Group will continue to enhance customer loyalty and brand exposure, adding more creative marketing initiatives!

On July 9, 2024, 【C.S】Group entered a strategic partnership with Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium Limited, a renowned Hong Kong-based department store chain. A full range of Taiwanofungus products will be distributed through Yue Hwa's retail channels in Hong Kong and Singapore, bringing this precious fungus to a broader audience. In the second half of 2024, we will officially set up counters in Taiwan's department stores, starting with Taipei's SOGO Tianmu Store and the Far Eastern Mall, along with expanding our flagship store in Taichung. By the end of the year, we plan to continue expanding in Taiwan's six major cities, opening more than ten directly operated stores.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, 【C.S】Group will gradually recognize revenue from Taiwanofungus raw material supply and chain store sales, entering a period of exponential growth. This will create greater profitability for shareholders and support future stock value.

The Path Forward

"The journey of every company includes overcoming challenges," says CEO Dalan Huang. "The key is resilience and adaptability. When a company's technology effectively addresses market needs, it drives performance, which in turn reflects in stock value. Now is a pivotal moment for 【C.S】Group to showcase its achievements—advancing technical upgrades and scaling production in the Taiwanofungus industry. By leveraging capital, we aim to enhance commercialization, broaden market influence, and drive steady market expansion."

SOURCE Cordyceps Sunshine