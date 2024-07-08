【C.S】Cordyceps Sunshine Successfully Secures DTC Eligibility

TAIPEI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordyceps Sunshine【C.S】Group is a leading expert in Taiwan's precious fungal field. Since 2020, the company has secured multiple patented cultivation techniques for the most representative medicinal fungus in Taiwan, Taiwanofungus camphoratus. C.S Group has successfully established and mass-produced cultivation centers in Yilan, Taiwan, and Guangdong, China.

(Top) Taipei East District Store (Left) Taipei Dihua Street Store (Right) Interior of East District Store

We are pleased to announce that the company has obtained DTC eligibility from The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares on the OTC market. Our common stock can now be electronically cleared and settled through DTC in the United States.

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

【C.S】Group Defines the Taiwanofungus camphoratus Industry

Taiwan's unique medicinal fungus, Taiwanofungus camphoratus, surpasses Ganoderma (Reishi) and Cordyceps in its health benefits. However, Taiwanofungus camphoratus only grows on the dead wood of Taiwan's endemic tree, Cinnamomum kanehirae Hayata. As a result, extensive logging of these trees to cultivate the fungus has endangered the species.

【C.S】Group has invested substantial resources, spending over a billion dollars to simulate the structural density of Cinnamomum kanehirae using ceramic materials. By injecting robust fungal strains and nutrient solutions, 【C.S】Group has successfully cultivated Taiwanofungus camphoratus that matches wild variants in appearance and active ingredients. This innovation effectively addresses the long-standing industry challenge of the scarcity of Cinnamomum kanehirae trees.

Creating Taiwan's Largest Taiwanofungus camphoratus Retail Chain

【C.S】Group is the first group to establish the largest Taiwanofungus camphoratus retail chain in Taiwan. Since 2023, 【C.S】Group has opened direct-operated chain stores under the brand "Cordyceps Sunshine Gasar" in high-traffic areas such as Dihua Street in Taipei, East District in Taipei, and Sanfengzhong Street in Kaohsiung. These stores offer a diverse range of Taiwanofungus camphoratus health products and specialty foods. Additionally, 【C.S】Group has placed outdoor advertisements at several hotspots in Taipei to enhance brand recognition.

The key to 【C.S】Group's successful expansion lies in mastering the technology for cultivating and mass-producing Cinnamomum fruiting bodies, which has effectively controlled costs.

Officially Entering the World's Largest Herbal Medicine Market

【C.S】Group has developed Taiwanofungus camphoratus cultivation technology and has successively obtained patents for the "Method for Cultivating Taiwanofungus camphoratus and Cultivating Porous Carriers" in Taiwan, China, and Japan, with the U.S. patent application in progress. In 2022, the Chinese government issued the "Group Standards for Taiwanofungus camphoratus Production Technology," which exclusively recognized our Taiwanofungus camphoratus cultivation technology as the industry standard. Currently, 【C.S】Group is collaborating with its Greater China general agent, Baoquan Agricultural Biotechnology, to establish the first Taiwanofungus camphoratus mass production center in Guangzhou, China, officially entering the world's largest herbal medicine market.

【C.S】Group Set to Enter a Phase of Rapid Revenue Expansion

【C.S】Group is the first U.S. public company with Taiwanofungus camphoratus assets as its main business focus and has successfully secured DTC Eligibility. In 2023, the company generated stable revenue, and in 2024, it began expanding its Taiwanofungus camphoratus industry footprint in the Greater China region. The overall synergies are expected to gradually emerge, leading to a phase of exponential revenue growth for the group. 【C.S】Group is fully regulated by U.S. securities laws and has chosen to enter the U.S. capital market, enhancing its brand recognition and industry competitiveness. This strategic move will amplify the value of integrating the industry with capital, bringing a better life to people worldwide.

SOURCE Cordyceps Sunshine