CSTS Enterprises and JETBAY Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Sports and Leisure Travel Experiences

Bringing exclusive sports and lifestyle travel to a new level of convenience and exclusivity

HONG KONG, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS Enterprises, together with its subsidiary Connexus Travel, announced a strategic partnership with JETBAY, Asia's largest private jet charter platform, to deliver premium, bespoke travel and hospitality experiences to clients across Asia.

The collaboration brings together CSTS' worldclass sports and leisure hospitality expertise, Connexus Travel's 78 years of trusted corporate travel management, and JETBAY's award- winning door-to-door private aviation experience. Together, the companies will design seamless, high-end itineraries that connect sports fans, corporate clients, and luxury travellers to major global events — including the World Cup 2026, international sporting tournaments, and premium lifestyle destinations.

Under the partnership, CSTS will leverage JETBAY's extensive global aircraft network and on-demand charter services to enhance its end-to-end solutions for global clients.

From tailored matchday journeys and corporate travel programmes to bespoke leisure itineraries, our clients will enjoy fully integrated experiences combining stadium hospitality, premium ground services, and curated cultural activities — all backed by real-time support and dedicated relationship management.

"Travel is no longer about simply getting from A to B — it's about creating meaningful, shareable moments before, during, and after the event," said Abel Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of CSTS. "By partnering with JETBAY, we aim to elevate our clients' journeys beyond the ticket, delivering a truly integrated 'experience economy' where convenience, comfort, and exclusivity come together."

"Our goal is to make worldclass events more accessible to time sensitive business and leisure travellers, and this collaboration is a big step forward," said Vivian Zhang, Co- founder of JETBAY. "By partnering with CSTS, JETBAY can bring a new level of comfort and convenience to fans travelling for major global events."

The partnership reflects growing demand in the Asia market for premium, experience- driven travel products. As global sports and entertainment continue to drive audience engagement and travel demand, CSTS and JETBAY aim to become the go-to providers for clients seeking sophisticated, end-to-end solutions that marry worldclass travel technology with hands-on human service.

About CSTS Enterprises Inc.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CSTS Enterprises is an innovative media, entertainment, sports, and travel-technology group. CSTS is dedicated to becoming a global expert in developing and managing innovative, end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and services that connect international intellectual properties – such as major sports and entertainment events – with regional and local brands.

At its core, CSTS is a provider of innovative solutions across corporate travel, integrated marketing, and advanced technology services. Through deep knowledge of the industry and advanced technologies, CSTS delivers tech-enabled efficiency and cost-effective travel programs, transforming corporate travel into a seamless, value-driven experience.

For more information, please visit https://csts-enterprises.com/ or follow our Linkedin for latest updates.

About Connexus Travel Limited

Connexus Travel (formerly known as Swire Travel) 全旅達國際旅遊有限公司, License No: (350001), one of the earliest Hong Kong-registered and award-winning travel agencies, has been a trusted household name for over 78 years. As an innovative travel management company in the region, it delivers seamless, tech-enabled experiences, combining personalized 24/7 support with innovative digital platforms. Connexus Travel offers a full spectrum of travel services—including corporate, leisure, MICE, and sports/lifestyle travel—and plays a key role in promoting global events like the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1.

Connexus Travel is a subsidiary of CSTS Enterprises.

About JETBAY

JETBAY is Asia's largest private jet charter platform, leveraging proprietary AI technology to provide clients with the most efficient and cost-effective private aviation solutions globally. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by over 20 years of industry expertise, JETBAY offers a seamless booking experience and unparalleled service through its international offices in New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Shanghai. The company is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of safety, privacy, and luxury for its discerning clientele.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "plan," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "expect," "aim," "believe," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "is/are likely to," "could" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CSTS's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and CSTS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contacts

Wicky Yu

Corporate Communications, CSTS Enterprises Inc.

Phone: +852 2122 8545

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://csts-enterprises.com/

Cody Lee Kar Hao

Branding and Marketing Manager, JETBAY

Phone: +65 6562 2988

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.jet-bay.com/

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises