CSTS Enterprises Completes Integration of HN Consulting and Rebrands Integrated Unit as Conduca Consulting

Strategic expansion strengthens corporate travel services division with proven expertise and technology

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS Enterprises, a prominent provider of integrated marketing, sports and entertainment, corporate travel services and technology solutions, today announced the successful integration of HN Consulting into its corporate travel services division. The innovative consultancy, specializing in corporate travel and payment solutions, has been fully integrated and rebranded as Conduca Consulting.

This strategic integration represents a significant milestone in CSTS' growth strategy, enhancing its commitment to delivering comprehensive, best-in-class corporate services to its clients and partners. The integration brings HN Consulting's extensive industry expertise and proprietary technology platform, DATAFAMA, into CSTS' corporate travel ecosystem.

Strategic Migration of Expertise and Technology

The seamless integration transfers substantial values to CSTS' clients and partners, including:

Extensive Business Networks : Decades of established relationships within the global travel and procurement sectors

: Decades of established relationships within the global travel and procurement sectors Existing Business Contracts : Seamless continuity for a robust portfolio of corporate clients

: Seamless continuity for a robust portfolio of corporate clients Proprietary In-House System : A self-developed, specialized travel management platform designed to optimize corporate travel workflows

: A self-developed, specialized travel management platform designed to optimize corporate travel workflows Deep Domain Expertise: Senior-level consultancy experience that will now drive the vision of the Conduca brand

"The integration of HN Consulting marks a transformative moment for our corporate travel services," said Abel Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of CSTS Enterprises. "Conduca combines senior expertise, established networks, and cutting-edge DATAFAMA technology to deliver immediate value to our clients across Asia-Pacific and beyond."

A Seamless Integration

The integration ensures zero disruption to existing services, with all client contracts and operations continuing uninterrupted. Conduca emerges as a modern, technology-driven powerhouse within CSTS' portfolio.

"We are thrilled to join CSTS Enterprises and launch Conduca Consulting," said Simon Hague, Founder of HN Consulting. "Integrating our systems, networks, and expertise into CSTS' structure enables us to scale globally while delivering enhanced, integrated travel solutions."

About CSTS Enterprises Inc.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CSTS Enterprises is a pioneer in dynamic media, entertainment, sports, and travel-technology group. CSTS is dedicated to becoming a global expert in developing and managing innovative, end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and services that connect international intellectual properties – such as major sports and entertainment events – with regional and local brands.

At its core, CSTS is a provider of innovative solutions across corporate travel, integrated marketing, and advanced technology services. Through deep knowledge of the industry and advanced technologies, CSTS delivers tech-enabled efficiency and cost-effective travel programs, transforming corporate travel into a seamless, value-driven experience.

For more information, please visit https://csts-enterprises.com/ or follow our Linkedin for latest updates.

About Conduca Consulting

Conduca is a business advisory firm specialising in travel management, payments and procurement strategy.

Conduca is dedicated to helping enterprises capture untapped value within their travel and payments ecosystems, combining deep industry expertise with data-driven insight to uncover opportunities that others overlook.

Its approach goes beyond traditional financial consulting: acts as customers' advocate, guiding them through complex arrangements with clarity, impartiality, and precision.

Conduca is a subsidiary of CSTS Enterprises.

For more information, please visit www.conducaconsulting.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "plan," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "expect," "aim," "believe," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "is/are likely to," "could" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CSTS' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and CSTS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contacts

Danny Leung

Corporate Communications, CSTS Enterprises

Phone: +852 9709 4924

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://csts-enterprises.com/

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises