CUHK Business School Launches CII 3.0: From Assessment to Practice, Leading a New Phase in Corporate Innovation

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5 December 2025, The Asia-Pacific Institute of Business (APIB) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School officially launched the third phase of the Corporate Innovation Index 3.0 (CII 3.0) project. With funding from the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, the CII has become a benchmarking tool for assessing and fostering innovation among large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong since its inception in 2021.

The Opening was attended by Ms. Emily Mo, assistant commissioner of the Innovation and Technology Commission, Professor Zhou Lin, dean of CUHK Business School and Professor Waiman Cheung, associate dean (graduate studies) and executive director of APIB. The event also brought together corporate leaders, industry partners and representatives from supporting organisations.

Under the theme "Advancing Hong Kong Corporate Innovation with Strategic Benchmarking and Best Practice," the CII 3.0 project marks a new phase in corporate innovation assessment for Hong Kong. Evolving from the previous CII studies, the project leverages three years of accumulated data and advanced AI diagnostic tools to conduct groundbreaking longitudinal analysis, delivering cutting-edge insights into innovation trends and challenges. The project will develop and share in-depth case studies and best practices from top-performing enterprises, enabling more precise strategic planning and actionable innovation guidance. Specialised programmes have been designed to address the innovation needs of SMEs, providing tailored training and practical toolkits to unlock their innovation potential.

Building on this foundation, the project is committed to establishing a sustainable innovation support system to advance Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem. Through enhanced collaboration with strategic partner The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and partnerships with industry leaders from key sectors including infrastructure, finance, utilities, and technology, a comprehensive corporate innovation ecosystem is being developed. These initiatives will provide enterprises with a clear innovation roadmap, helping them accurately identify strengths and weaknesses in their transformation journey, thereby enhancing their competitiveness in both Hong Kong and global markets.

Looking ahead, the CII 3.0 will continue to refine its assessment framework. By establishing long-term cooperation mechanisms, the project is poised to create lasting value for Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem and support the city in consolidating its position as a regional innovation hub.

