"Cultural experience with a gourmet walking event and a hot spring tour" - November 4-5, 2024, in Nagano-Yamanouchi

TOKYO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4-5, 2024, the Yamanouchi community development and tourism bereau, which is working to promote tourism in Yamanouchi Town, Nagano Prefecture, near Shiga Kogen in Joshinetsu Kogen National Park, will hold a gourmet walk around hot springs and a cultural experience tour. The tour will not only cover the world-famous "Snow Monkey Resort," a tourist destination that Japan is proud of, but will also appeal to tourists from outside Japan about the new charms of the region.

The tour's setting is, "Yudanaka & Shibu Onsen Resort"

Yudanaka & Shibu Onsen Resort

Ideyu no Sato is made up of nine hot spring towns that are connected along the Yokoyu River, Kakukan River, and Yomase River at the foot of Shiga Kogen. (Yudanaka Onsen, Shin-Yudanaka Onsen, Shibu Onsen, Yasudai Onsen, Jigokudani Onsen, Honami Onsen, Hoshikawa Onsen, Kakukan Onsen, and Kamibayashi Onsen) It is said that the hot springs were discovered over 1,300 years ago, and are famous hot springs that have been loved by many writers and artists, including Issa Kobayashi and Fumiko Hayashi.

Tour Itinerary

The tour includes "ONSEN Gastronomy Walking" where you can enjoy delicious food and scenery, as well as a tour of the Snow Monkey Resort, a visit to the source of the hot spring at the historic inn "Kanaguya" in Shibu Onsen, and a guided tour of the World Peace Kannon. The overnight stay is at Chanokomichi Biyu no Yado.

Tour highlights

You can enjoy a leisurely walk of about 7km while savoring the delicious food of Yamanouchi Town. After the walk, you can soothe your fatigue at the famous Yudanaka Shibu Onsen hot spring resort in Japan.

Participant Benefits

You can take part in a special "Hot Spring Tour" at Kanaguya, a long-established inn in Shibu Onsen that is usually only available to guests staying at the inn. You can tour the excavated boreholes and experience the hot spring source of Yudanaka Shibu Onsen with your own eyes.

Book Now: https://www.kkday.com/en-au/product/250853

The price is 199,800 yen per adult.

Seller :JR East View Tourism & Sales Co.,Ltd

Contact information

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: ＋81-3-3626-1537

Contact person: Sae Kimura（木村真英）

SOURCE Yamanouchi community development and tourism bereau