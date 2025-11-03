CUSTA Renews Platform with 4,000-Item Catalogue and Unlimited Customisation, First of Its Kind in Singapore at Scale

2nd anniversary marks service upgrade introducing instant pricing & design flexibility; aligned with Singapore's $113.2B digital economy growth and strong SME tech adoption.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSTA , a leading regional customisation e-commerce platform, today announced a full-scale renewal of its service for Singapore customers. The upgrade doubles its catalogue to 4,000 products, introduces unlimited customisation combinations, and integrates instant best-price and lead-time features, replacing legacy processes that depended on manual templates and back-and-forth quotations.

CUSTA New Website Layout

This makes Singapore one of the first markets in the region to access unlimited customisation specifications combined with instant pricing at scale, setting a new benchmark for speed and flexibility. The renewed interface now features a streamlined catalogue page capable of displaying thousands of items with clarity, and a product page where users can freely adjust specifications while instantly viewing quotes, prices, and delivery times. Where traditional offline procurement often stretched from 8 to 15 business days, from quotation to final order, CUSTA reduces that process to within a week, with some orders fulfilled on the very same day.

The relaunch comes as Singapore's digital economy accelerates, contributing S$113.2 billion in 2023 and growing at an 11.2% CAGR since 2018. While 83% of SMEs have digital strategies, fewer than half succeed, citing costs and skill shortages. In the past year alone, more than 7,200 businesses adopted AI-enabled and cloud solutions, underscoring demand for platforms that simplify workflows and reduce friction.

Since launching in 2023, CUSTA has delivered more than 500,000 customised items across Malaysia and Singapore. The company has recorded more than seven times year-on-year sales growth and supports businesses across sectors, from corporate gifting and merchandising to events and creative industries.

"Singapore's businesses and creators demand speed and flexibility. Yet too many services still rely on fixed templates and manual back-and-forth that slow ideas down. The relaunch of CUSTA fills that gap by combining unlimited design freedom with instant price transparency, making customisation accessible to every person and business in Singapore. By bringing together unlimited combinations and instant quoting at scale, Singapore is now one of the first markets in the region to experience customisation at the true pace of business." said Joe Takagi, Chief Executive Officer of CUSTA.

Looking forward, CUSTA plans to expand its customisation methods and product categories, while developing new services tailored for professionals and enterprises. As Singapore continues to advance under the Digital Enterprise Blueprint and national productivity agenda, CUSTA aims to empower SMEs and creators with faster, more flexible, and more accessible customisation, contributing to competitiveness and growth in the digital economy.

To mark its 2nd anniversary, CUSTA has launched the "CUSTA Service Renewal Campaign", running until 30 November 2025. Customers can enjoy a 10% discount with the promo code NEWCUSTA and receive free design support for orders above SGD 100. More information is available at http://custa.sg .

About CUSTA

Founded in 2023, CUSTA is a regional customisation platform with headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and operations across Malaysia and Singapore. The platform enables businesses and individuals to design and order custom products, from apparel to accessories and branded merchandise, across a wide range of options. With a catalogue of over 4,000 SKUs, unlimited design combinations, and instant quoting features, CUSTA has processed more than 500,000 customised items to date. The company's mission is to democratise access to customisation, providing SMEs, corporates, creators, and consumers with a one-stop solution that bridges creativity, production, and fulfilment in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE CUSTA