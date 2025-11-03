Custom Design Payment Card Issuance at Hong Kong Fintech Week 2025

Uplifting consumer experience for instant card issuance

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldpac and ePayLinks have teamed up for the Hong Kong Fintech Week to showcase a swift and interactive payment card issuance demonstration.

They will exhibit their shared vision to deliver secure and efficient payment card solutions, while meeting everchanging market trends and increasing consumer appetites for personalised products.

At ePayLinks' booth (5E-AB05), visitors choose a card design and then enjoy the streamlined instant issuance and activation experience of a live, functional prepaid card.

Using Goldpac's portable all-in-one card issuance printer (PIE001), guests can select an image from a photo gallery to be printed onto their personalised prepaid card (valued at HK$98). The payment card is immediately ready-for-use at any Visa accepting retailer and can be topped up with funds via the GlobalCash mobile app.

This quick demonstration illustrates a simple self-service journey that provides uniquely customised payment products that can be rolled out anywhere, anytime.

For added security, this process can be supplemented with remote issuer pre-approval procedures and biometric identity verification on the PIE001 device. Further customisation is possible by integrating a DIY design platform allowing users to upload personal photos that are vetted by an AI image verification system, ensuring all content complies with the issuer's policies before printing.

"Personalised products have become a highly anticipated component of the consumer experience, and can be used in todays versatile payment scenarios." said William Lu, CEO of Goldpac Datacard Solutions. "Therefore, our solutions enable delivery of small-batch, highly customised payment products with quick turnaround times. This maximises the ability for issuers to offer one-of-a-kind, everyday consumer payment tools while keeping transactions safe and convenient.".

"As an accomplished Prepaid Card service provider holding the SVF (Stored Value Facility) License (SVF0011) issued by the HKMA (Hong Kong Monetary Authority), we are always committed to driving innovation and striving to inject fun and vitality into daily payment experiences." commented Nelson Wu, CEO of ePaylinks Technology Co., Limited. "Driven by this vision, we plan to continuously optimize the user experience by applying mature and reliable technologies to new usage scenarios and experiences."

About Goldpac (HongKong: 3315)

Goldpac provides products and solutions that addresses the financial industry's diverse needs for secure, convenient, and easy-to-use payment solutions. These solutions cover user onboarding, personalisation and payment device issuance systems, self-service kiosks, and desktop printers.

Its operations cover a wide range of businesses and sectors including financial services, telecommunications, social security, healthcare, transport, retail, mobile payment, identity, third-party payment platforms and other security services domains.

www.goldpac.tech.

About ePayLinks

ePaylinks Technology Co., Ltd was registered in Hong Kong in 1999. It's a local licensed SVF issuer for MasterCard, UnionPay International, and VISA Prepaid Card. During the past years, EPL has been committed to product innovation and adhere to compliance-first, risk-aware issuance principles. It strives to provide our customers with a convenient, secure, and colorful prepaid card experience.

