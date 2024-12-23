Goldpac Wins the 2024 KPMG China Corporate Governance Pioneers Award

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, KPMG China announced the winners of the Second KPMG ESG 50 Awards • 2024. Goldpac was awarded with the Corporate Governance Pioneers with its outstanding performance in terms of governance structures, decision-making mechanisms, internal control, information disclosure, protection of shareholders' equity, etc.

As the leading fintech enterprise around the globe, Goldpac has always maintained good profitability since its listing, and has achieved a total revenue of RMB 16.1 billion and a total profit of RMB 1.9 billion, remaining leading profitability in the industry. While committing itself to steady growth, Goldpac also maintains an active and stable dividend policy to actively return to its shareholders.

At the same time, Goldpac attaches great importance on technology development and sustainable growth. Riding the wave of global digitalisation, Goldpac is accelerating the promotion of its digital and platform-based strategy, using the UMV platform that integrates cutting-edge technologies such as AI and big data to build an innovative ecosystem of secure payment chain with upstream and downstream industry participants. Moreover, Goldpac also continues to promote the expansion of secure payment chips into multiple fields, broadening its service territory.

Goldpac always combines its business operations with the co-development of the environment and the society, and has established an effective ESG governance system covering ESG objectives such as energy saving and emission reduction, promotion of green and low-carbon products, green procurement, digital construction, competitiveness and profitability.

Regarding the protection of shareholders' equity, Goldpac adopts sufficient and effective information disclosure and market communication strategies to maintain good transparency, which is acknowledged by the capital market. Therefore, Goldpac was awarded with many honors like the "Best Shareholder Return Listed Company", the "Most Social Responsible Listed Company" , building a sustainable internal and external ecology.

In recent years, ESG practices have become one of the key elements for corporate value realisation and resilient growth. Looking ahead, Goldpac will adhere to the global ESG development trend, give full play to its advantages in financial technology, and continuously improve its digital competitiveness to promote sustainable economic and social development.

