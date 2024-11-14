KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM) today proudly launched CX Malaysia, a chapter dedicated at elevating customer experience (CX) standards in Malaysia which would provide a critical platform for CX industry players to collaborate, share insights, and drive forward the standards of customer experience and engagement across the country.

CX MALAYSIA DEBUTS TO REVOLUTIONISE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE IN MALAYSIA

The CX Malaysia was launched by Datuk Ts. Fadzli Abdul Wahit, Senior Vice President / Head of Division, Digital Transformation of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), during the official opening of CX Summit organised by CCAM where more than 500 participants from the industry gathered to exchange knowledge and strategies on enhancing customer experience.

Vigneswaran Sivalingam, CCAM President said the CX Malaysia chapter would support businesses across industries in recognising and implementing best practices to ensure exceptional customer experiences.

He said, "To establish a clear benchmark for the industry, CX Malaysia would soon publish the "The State of CX in Malaysia" Report – a comprehensive, data-driven assessment of the current situation of CX in Malaysia. This report would establish a baseline for CX standards and enable organisations to measure and improve their CX efforts systematically."

The Report was prepared in collaboration with Twimbit, a renowed research and advisory firm and supported by MDEC, and it would introduce an innovative rating system to evaluate companies based on their CX performance.

Businesses are assessed and awarded CX Stars according to their proficiency in four essential areas:

1. Digital Experience

Companies would be evaluated on their ability to provide personalised, innovative, and secure digital experiences. Specific metrics include, personalization and innovation; mobile app experience and engagement; self-service capabilities, as well as security and privacy.

2. Service Experience

This area focuses on customer support quality, availability, and ease of access, emphasizing omnichannel and self-service options; support availability and ease of access; contact centre innovation, as well as resolution and satisfaction rates.

3. Brand Experience

A company's commitment to CX as part of its brand promise would be evaluated on CX integration with brand promise; seamless digital and support strategy; consistency in messaging and experience, as well as innovation strategy and social media engagement.

4. Employee Experience

Understanding that employee engagement is key to delivering outstanding CX, evaluations would include learning and development programmes on CX; tools and processes that empower employees, as well as CX-driven innovation and company culture.

Through this structured approach, CX Malaysia would empower businesses with actionable insights and foster an environment where companies are recognized and rewarded for their commitment to excellent customer experiences.

Vigneswaran added, "The launch of CX Malaysia signifies a pivotal step in creating a cohesive CX ecosystem in Malaysia. By setting a standard for evaluation and providing a platform for industry collaboration, CCAM aims to catalyse continuous improvement in CX strategies across sectors.

"We have set forth a clear three-year roadmap for this initiative, with the vision of making CX Stars synonymous with CX excellence. We invite all players in the CX industry to join, engage, and collaborate with us in this programme and together, we would elevate customer satisfaction and position Malaysia as a competitive leader in customer experience excellence," he concluded.

The two-day CX Summit brought together a lineup of esteemed international and local speakers, renowned for their expertise in customer experience. Among them were Ron Kaufman, the world's leading customer service keynote speaker, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of UP! Your Service; Shep Hyken, NYT best-selling author and Chief Amazement Officer at Shepard Presentations LLC; Scott Friedman, Chief Celebration Officer at Friedman & Associates; Manoj Menon, founder and CEO of Twimbit; and Simon Kriss, Chief Innovation Officer at the CX Innovation Institute.

The Summit also featured prominent local experts in the field of customer satisfaction and experience from various companies including DHL, Pos Malaysia, RHB Bank, CIMB Group, Lazada Group, Malaysia Aviation Group, Maxis Berhad, Telekom Malaysia, amongst others. These thought leaders shared invaluable insights, strategies, and innovations, setting a high benchmark for the future of customer experience in Malaysia and beyond.

About Contact Centre Association Malaysia (CCAM)

Contact Centre Association Malaysia (CCAM) is the premier industry association representing contact centre professionals and organisations in Malaysia. CCAM is dedicated to promoting excellence, best practices, and innovation in the contact centre industry through knowledge sharing, networking events, and educational programmes.

About the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), a government agency under the purview of the Ministry of Digital, was established in 1996 to lead Malaysia's digital economy. Beginning with the implementation of the MSC Malaysia initiative, we have since then catalysed digital transformation and growth all over the nation. By offering greater incentives and governance for growth and re-investment, we aspire to bolster Malaysia's status as the digital hub of ASEAN, opening new doors and driving shared prosperity for all Malaysians.

For more information about CCAM and its initiatives, please visit www.ccam.org.my.

