CyberLogitec and BNCT to deploy AI-based safety monitoring system at Busan New Port

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec has signed an agreement with BNCT, operator of Busan New Port Terminal 5, to implement an AI-based port safety monitoring and control system aimed at reducing collision risks between mobile equipment and personnel during terminal operations.

BNCT AI Safety Control System Agreement Signing Ceremony, Deuk-seon Choi (CEO, BNCT) and Han-seo Moh (Vice President, CyberLogitec)

The project focuses on strengthening preventive safety management by continuously monitoring operational risks in real time and enabling proactive intervention before incidents occur. The partners aim to establish a round-the-clock, accident-free operating environment, reflecting the growing emphasis on safety as ports become larger, more automated and operationally complex.

BNCT has been reviewing alternatives to traditional, incident-driven safety practices as part of its broader efforts to improve on-site safety standards. The decision to adopt CyberLogitec's solution follows an industry-wide reassessment of safety management, prompted by a series of serious accidents at port terminals in Korea and internationally in recent years. As a result, intelligent safety management systems capable of identifying and managing risks in advance are increasingly viewed as a core requirement rather than an optional add-on.

CyberLogitec's safety monitoring platform combines AI-based video analytics, high-precision positioning technology and digital twin capabilities to deliver real-time situational awareness across the terminal. Data from mobile equipment, workers and traffic flows is integrated into a unified monitoring environment, allowing potential hazards to be detected early and alerts to be issued immediately via control room dashboards and on-board terminals.

The system uses RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) positioning to track mobile equipment with centimetre-level accuracy, while deep learning-based AI CCTV continuously analyses operational scenes to assess risk levels. When a hazardous situation is identified, warnings are automatically delivered to operators through vehicle-mounted terminals (VMCs). RTK devices will be deployed across 70 mobile assets, while 28 AI-enabled CCTV cameras will be installed on 14 STS cranes. The system is scheduled to enter full operation in August 2026.

A CyberLogitec representative said the project represents "a shift from reactive safety management toward a data-driven, predictive operating model," adding that the company plans to continue expanding AI and digital twin enabled smart port solutions that improve both safety and operational efficiency at terminals worldwide.

