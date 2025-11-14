CyberLogitec launches development of ECS and digital twin platform for Jinhae New Port's AI-driven mega terminal

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, a subsidiary of Eusu Holdings and a leading provider of IT solutions for the shipping, port and logistics sectors, has begun work on an integrated Equipment Control System (ECS) and a maritime digital twin platform for the Busan Port Authority (BPA). The company announced the start of the project on the 13th.

The initiative forms one of the core technology deliverables within the Jinhae New Port development program, a KRW 14 trillion project running through 2045 that aims to transform Busan into one of the world's most advanced green and smart ports. Under an 18-month contract starting October 2025, BPA will deploy a unified intelligent interface to connect all major automated handling equipment, while introducing AI-driven optimization and scheduling to significantly improve operational efficiency and safety across the terminal.

CyberLogitec is leading the consortium, working alongside HD E&C and OpenSG. CyberLogitec will oversee the ECS architecture and prototype development, leveraging its extensive experience in Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) and port automation platforms. HD E&C will be responsible for the design and implementation of the maritime digital twin, while OpenSG will develop the Fleet Management System (FMS) and equipment emulators. The consortium aims to establish a standardized model for a Korean-designed ECS platform and help position Busan among the top three most competitive container ports globally.

A CyberLogitec spokesperson said, as demonstrated at Busan New Port's Pier 7 automated terminal, the real value of smart terminal operations lies in the seamless integration between handling equipment and the TOS. Through this new ECS, we expect to secure both AI-based optimization and higher operational stability.

In parallel with the ECS work, CyberLogitec will also contribute to the development of the maritime digital twin, providing real-time modelling of marine conditions, improving environmental prediction capabilities, and supporting future autonomous navigation scenarios. The company expects the partnership with BPA to accelerate South Korea's smart port technology roadmap and strengthen the competitiveness of the "K-Smart Port" model in the global port digitalization market.

SOURCE CyberLogitec