CyberLogitec provides ICS2 service, a newly adopted import control system for the EU, by SmartLink

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies announced on 14th October 2024 that it had released SmartLink ICS2 service in response to ICS2, the EU's newly adopted import control system. By utilizing SmartLink, companies accessing European markets could expect to increase logistics efficiency and to enhance business competitiveness with its customized consulting service for ICS2 and 24/7 helpdesk service.

Effectively, on 3rd June 2024, the European Union (EU) released a new import control system, ICS2, requiring advance custom declaration for all imported cargo. ICS2 is applied to all cargo and post imported to the EU from 3rd countries; the transportation business operator must make detailed custom declaration through the ICS2 system 24 hours before the cargo and post-arrival. To enhance the safety and security of imported cargo, the application scope of ICS2 is being expanded in stages, and the application schedule is as follows.

1st phase ( 3rd June, 2024 ~ 4th December, 2024 ): Marine and Inland waterway carriers

~ ): Marine and Inland waterway carriers 2nd phase ( 4th December, 2024 ~ 1st April, 2025 ): Marine and Inland waterway house level filers

~ ): Marine and Inland waterway house level filers 3rd phase ( 1st April, 2025 ~ 1st September, 2025 ): Road and Rail carriers

ICS2 has been implemented to enhance safety and security. All cargo imported to Europe by sea, inland waterway, road, rail and other means must be declared in advance with detailed cargo information, including product name, quantity, sender, and recipient. The major changes are as follows.

Expansion: ICS2, previously applied to air transportation, is now applied to marine and inland transportation

Strengthen the information offering duty: It is mandatory to make advance custom declarations with detailed cargo information

Diversification of reporting entity: Reporting entity differs depending on the bill of landing types

In order to prevent the possibly expected problems such as complicated cargo transportation procedures as per the ICS2 application, and delay and return in cargo transportation due to omission/mistake of declaration, CyberLogitec has released the SmartLink ICS2 service.

SmartLink ICS2 service by CyberLogitec provides customized consulting for newly applied regulations and procedures. Its 24/7 helpdesk service prevents unnecessary penalties by offering prompt solutions regarding all ICS2-related problems. Also, easy declaration in the new ICS2 service is possible through SmartLink. Based on years of successful service operation knowledge in ACE/ISF in the United States, AFR in Japan, ACI in Canada, and others, CyberLogitec has implemented ICS2 service with advanced customs declaration knowledge.

SmartLink has been offering stable logistics services to the customers through its differentiated functions, such as logistics data integration, advance customs declaration, and real-time cargo tracking. With SmartLink ICS2 service, it will support prompt response to global logistics environmental changes by maximizing user convenience. Interested customers in SmartLink, please visit the SmartLink website (www.e-smartlink.com) for further information.

