"Cybersecurity Service Providers Connect Programme" Launches to Bolster SME Defences

Digital Policy Office and HKCERT Joint Initiative Creates a Vetted Platform Across Four Service Pillars

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cybersecurity Service Providers Connect Programme" (the Programme), jointly developed by the Digital Policy Office (DPO) and the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre (HKCERT), was officially launched on October 23, 2025. The Programme aims to strengthen connections between cybersecurity service providers and local enterprises or organisations, precisely matching the cybersecurity needs of local enterprises (particularly SMEs), helping them quickly find suitable solutions and strengthen their defence systems.

The "Cybersecurity Service Providers Connect Programme" was officially launched yesterday. (From left): Ir Alex CHAN, General Manager of the Digital Trust and Transformation Division of HKPC and spokesperson for HKCERT; Mr Edmond LAI, Chief Digital Officer of HKPC; Mr Tony WONG, Commissioner for Digital Policy; Ms Candy CHAN, Assistant Commissioner (Project Governance and Cybersecurity) and Mr Rick CHAN, Chief Systems Manager (Project Governance and Cybersecurity) of the DPO.

Industry Participation Drives Cybersecurity Ecosystem Development

More than ten qualified service providers and representatives from local SME chambers witnessed the launch ceremony. The event featured supplier exhibition booths, facilitating in-depth exchanges between providers and enterprise representatives on cybersecurity challenges and solutions, sharing practical applications and support models of various solutions to strengthen industry interaction and collaboration. The lively atmosphere highlighted the Programme's positive role in promoting information sharing, resource connectivity, and advancing the development of Hong Kong's cybersecurity ecosystem.

Mr Tony WONG, the Commissioner for Digital Policy said that cybersecurity is not merely a technical issue, but also the foundation of corporate reputation in which each company should attach importance to. He believed that the "Cybersecurity Service Providers Connect Programme" can serve as a bridge linking enterprises and service providers, helping enterprises strengthen their capability to defend against cyber threats. The Digital Policy Office will continue to work closely with stakeholders across all sectors to promote more cybersecurity activities, safeguarding Hong Kong's cybersecurity and building a safer and more resilient digital Hong Kong.

Mr Edmond LAI, Chief Digital Officer of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), remarked, "The 'Cybersecurity Service Providers Connect Programme' supports enterprises in taking a proactive approach to cybersecurity by connecting local service providers with organisations to build a trusted cybersecurity ecosystem. The platform streamlines the process for SMEs, making it easier to identify suitable cybersecurity solutions whilst ensuring resources are deployed effectively. The Programme incorporates rigorous vetting procedures and user feedback mechanisms to maintain high service standards. Looking ahead, it will bring together Government, industry, and enterprises to expand services into emerging domains such as cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), enhance professional standards through certification programmes, and drive broader adoption across industries to deliver maximum value".

One-Stop Platform Carefully Vets Providers – Four Major Service Categories Provide Comprehensive Coverage

The Programme maintains rigorous vetting standards on the service providers. With comprehensive reviews on the providers' professional qualifications, industry experience, service scope and their past performance, all service providers displayed on the platform have attained high levels of service quality and reliability. So far, there are 18 qualified providers. Moreover, the platform incorporates a review mechanism where enterprises can leave comments on the website after using a provider's services, providing opinions and feedback to encourage continuous improvement by providers. Qualified providers will be centrally displayed on a dedicated website, enabling enterprises to quickly search and directly contact them to match suitable cybersecurity solutions and enhance overall protection effectiveness. Visit the programme website now: https://spconnect.hkcert.org/

The Programme primarily covers the following four major service categories, including the showcase of internet security solutions, cybersecurity assessment services, managed security and incident response services and cybersecurity training services. The platform also offers free self-assessment cybersecurity tools to help enterprises gain a deep understanding of their cybersecurity status and recommend suitable security solutions targeting vulnerabilities, aiming to enhance data security and operational stability. Additionally, the Programme includes a "Cybersecurity Resource Library" offering a range of solution guides, best practice references for SME cybersecurity, free tools, and more, allowing enterprises to access the latest information and resources anytime, continuously strengthening their defence capabilities.

Urgent Need to Strengthen Enterprise Protection as Cyber Threats Surge, with Four Steps to Enhance Cybersecurity Defence Capabilities

Cyberattack threats are becoming increasingly severe, with SMEs bearing the brunt due to relatively limited resources and professional knowledge. According to HKCERT data, from January to September 2025, Hong Kong recorded a total of 11,981 cybersecurity incidents, a year-on-year increase of 36%. The incidents involve multiple attack types and are complex and evolving in nature, covering phishing attacks, botnets, distributed denial-of-service, malware, and more.

Ir Alex CHAN, General Manager of the Digital Trust and Transformation Division of HKPC and spokesperson for HKCERT, added that enterprises should strategically select cybersecurity services covering different domains based on their business characteristics and risk profiles, deploying appropriate technical solutions, conducting regular risk assessments, establishing incident response mechanisms, and strengthening employee training to build a multi-layered defense system. Enterprises are recommended to take four major steps on the Programme platform to enhance their cybersecurity defence capabilities, namely conducting free self-assessment, obtaining recommended solutions, contacting qualified cybersecurity service providers listed on the platform for follow-up actions, and utilise free cybersecurity resources and practical guidelines provided by the Programme to continuously strengthen enterprise security protection measures.

Cyber Security Summit Hong Kong 2025 Explores Pathways for AI to Enhance Digital Infrastructure's Resilience Against Cyber Threats

The Cyber Security Summit Hong Kong 2025, jointly organised by HKPC, HKCERT, and over 10 leading cybersecurity organisations in Hong Kong, will be held on 6-7 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. As the annual international flagship event of Hong Kong's cybersecurity industry, this year's Summit is themed "Future-Proofing Digital Infrastructure: Harnessing AI for Enhanced Security and Resilience," aiming to explore pathways for AI to enhance digital infrastructure's resilience against cyber threats through a series of speaking sessions, providing in-depth insights into the latest trends and cutting-edge developments in cybersecurity.

The Summit features rich content and a star-studded line-up of speakers, including Mr Tony WONG, Commissioner for Digital Policy; Ms Ada CHUNG Lai-ling, Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data; Mr CHAN Wing On, Francis, Assistant Director (Critical Infrastructure) of the Security Bureau; and Ms Rachel HUI, Superintendent of the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau at the Hong Kong Police. Participants will exchange ideas with expert speakers over two days and learn about the latest cybersecurity trends. Register now: https://www.cssummit.hk/registration/

About Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre

Managed by the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre (HKCERT) is the centre for coordination of computer security incident response for local enterprises and Internet users. Its missions are to facilitate information dissemination, provide advice on preventive measures against security threats, and promote information security awareness.

HKCERT collaborates with local bodies to collect and disseminate information and coordinate response actions. HKCERT is also a member of the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) and the Asia Pacific Computer Emergency Response Team (APCERT). We exchange information with other CERTs and act as a point of contact for cross-border security incidents.

For more information, please visit HKCERT's website: www.hkcert.org

About Hong Kong Productivity Council

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity through relentless drive of world-class advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. As a nationwide leader in innovative, market-driven research and development (R&D), specialising in leading technologies and all-rounded manufacturing services, HKPC promotes new industrialisation in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland and facilitates the development of new productive forces, leveraging innovation and technology (I&T), as well as bolstering Hong Kong to be an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city. The Council offers comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises to enhance competitiveness. To further support businesses in expanding into global markets, HKPC has established "The Cradle – Go Global Service Centre", providing essential services to address businesses' needs in product development, technology, manufacturing, and management, empowering enterprises to successfully go global. The Council partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises and world-class R&D institutes to promote technology transfer, product innovation, and commercialisation through product innovation, technology transfer, creating value for industries. HKPC's world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades.

In addition, HKPC offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment, and strengthens talent nurturing and Hong Kong's competitiveness with FutureSkills training for enterprises and academia to enhance digital capabilities and STEM competencies.

For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org/en.

Appendix

First Batch of Qualified Suppliers of "Cybersecurity Service Providers Connect Program"

(Listed in alphabetical order)

English names Chinese name (if applicable) Amidas Hong Kong Limited

B & Data Technology Co., Ltd. 群柏數碼科技有限公司 Boardware Information System (HK) Limited 博維資訊系統（香港）有限公司 China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited 中國移動香港有限公司 Corporate and Security Solution Limited 企業安全方案有限公司 eWalker Consulting (HK) Ltd

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong Limited 富士膠片商業創新香港有限公司 Global Technology Integrator Limited 科匯技術有限公司 HGC Global Communications Limited 環球全域電訊有限公司 Hong Kong Productivity Council 香港生產力促進局 Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Limited 香港電訊 Imfly Technology Co., Limited 信飛科技有限公司 Infocean Technology Company Limited 瑞豐資訊科技有限公司 Pentastic Security Limited

PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited 羅兵咸永道有限公司 SYON Security Limited

UDS Data Systems Limited 聯合數據系統有限公司 Yottabyte Information Technology Co., Limited (LogEase)



