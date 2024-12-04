Dahsheng Chemical Launches DURAPONTEX® Grip Insole with Slip-Resistant Technology for Enhanced Athlete Control and Agility

DURAPONTEX Grip® Innovation Offers a High-Performance Solution for Ultimate Movement Control

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®), a leading performance foam manufacturer, announces the launch of its latest high-performance innovation, DURAPONTEX® Grip, designed with strong grip and slip-resistant insole technology for optimal athlete control, agility, and performance.

Dahsheng Chemical launches DURAPONTEX® Grip insole with slip-resistant technology as a high-performance solution for enhanced athlete control and agility.

"DURAPONTEX® Grip was inspired by an athlete's need for agile lateral movement and control on the field, court, and track," said Fennie Wei, COO of Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®). "For soccer, basketball, football, and dynamic sports that require control, the DURAPONTEX® Grip allows an athlete to confidently change direction quickly, perform lateral shuttle runs, and stop with precision for peak performance."

DURAPONTEX® Grip is constructed from advanced closed-cell foam with strong grip and slip-resistant technology, tested in both wet and dry environments. The high-resilience insole offers greater cushioning and bounce-back than traditional closed-cell foam, with resiliency scores up to 50%, using ASTM D2632. Two hardness options are available, 25 Asker C and 35 Asker C, for customized support and feel. The strong grip and enhanced cushioning support a high-intensity athlete's demands like running, sprinting, jumping, kicking, and cutting with greater control.

Earlier this year, DSC launched its Athlete Engagement Program, designed to foster deeper connections with athletes both on and off the field. Through this initiative, DSC has been actively gathering valuable feedback from athletes regarding the critical need for enhanced grip underfoot to optimize on the soccer field. Since then, DSC's developers and engineers have been testing various formulas. After numerous lab tests in both dry and wet conditions, they crafted the Durapontex® Grip, which has proven to provide stronger grip ideal for lateral movement.

DSC® will unveil DURAPONTEX® Grip at the ISPO Munich Show December 3-5, 2024 in Munich, available for attendees to experience the innovation in person.

Since its founding in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation for the sports and bedding industries. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX® and DREAMCELL®, DSC partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.

Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®) and its commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.

Media Contact:

Erin Patterson

t: +1-323-422-0274

e: [email protected]

SOURCE Dahsheng Chemical