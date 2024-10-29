DAIICHI, the No. 1 car seat brand in Korea, officially launches portable car seats and strollers in Indonesia

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAIICHI, a leading car seat company in Korea, has launched the portable car seat 'Easy Carry 2' and portable stroller 'The Space' in Indonesia, optimized for travel and meet safety and convenience.

DAIICHI is the No. 1 car seat manufacturer in Korea with a 50% market share. Founded in 2001, DAIICHI is a car seat company that is loved by customers for its made in Korea car seats called the 'national car seat' in Korea.

In addition, DAIICHI is a baby products company solidifying its position in the global market by selling car seats in more than 100 offline stores in Korea and exporting to 12 countries including Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Romania.

DAIICHI has been the main sponsor for numerous TV dramas, movies, and entertainment programs, and in particular, DAIICHI supported the production of the drama <Spring Night>, which was recently loved by Netflix, starring Jung Hae-in, and also promoted DAIICHI products through entertainment programs such as <Dad, Where Are We Going> and <The Return of Superman>.

A DAIICHI representative stated, "Indonesia is one of the countries with the most islands in the world, and since travel is a part of daily life, there are many families traveling with children. DAIICHI developed these products to provide safe and convenient travel for these families, and we expect that these products, which have applied Korea's high quality standards, will be loved by Indonesian parents."

Portable strollers optimized for Indonesia

The portable stroller 'The Space' is an ultra-lightweight design that can be carried on board, so there is no need to check the stroller in as luggage when traveling, and it is easy for parents to carry it, and it is an automatic folding stroller that automatically folds with the click of a button with one hand.

Also, since it is a portable stroller with perfect handling, folding, and even a basket car seat combination, it is expected to be very popular in Indonesia, where people travel and move frequently.

DAIICHI's portable car seat 'Easy Carry 2' and 'The Space' portable stroller can be found at the DAIICHI Premium booth located at the IMBEX exhibition hall (Jakarta convention center) from November 29 to December 1, 2024, and can also be seen at Plaza Senayen mall.

SOURCE Daiichi