Daily Eye Care Upgrade: Simmpo Anti-Blue Light Screen Protectors Meet TÜV Rheinland 80% Blue Light Reduction Certification

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, Mustard Seed Design Co., Ltd.'s Simmpo brand launched its latest S80 series of anti-blue light screen protectors, available in both AR and matte versions, which have been certified by TÜV Rheinland with the "80% Blue Light Reduction" certification. These two types of anti-blue light screen protectors were tested by the laboratory of TÜV Rheinland Greater China, and proven to effectively reduce harmful blue light energy in the 435-440nm wavelength range by up to 80%, meeting the highest "Blue Light Reduction" standards currently set by TÜV Rheinland. These products provide blue light protection while maintaining the true colors and brightness of the screen, enabling users to avoid eye fatigue even during prolonged use.

According to research by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the blue light radiation energy in the range of 435-440nm poses the greatest risk to the eyes, as it can easily penetrate the cornea, lens, and other ocular structures, reaching the retina. As consumers spend increasing amounts of time using display products, the importance of eye protection has become more prominent. TÜV Rheinland is committed to continuously optimizing product testing standards to ensure the safety and reliability of test results. Its latest generation of "Blue Light Reduction" testing and certification for optical films focuses on strengthening the optical films' reduction rate of peak energy at 435-440nm wavelength range, overall blue light hazard energy reduction rate, the shift of correlated color temperature (CCT), and luminance reduction ratio. With certification levels ranging from 20% Blue Light Reduction to 80% Blue Light Reduction, the certification caters to varying display performance requirements, promoting a comfortable and safe viewing experience.

In modern work and learning environments, people use computers and other display devices for extended periods, increasing their exposure to blue light. Some blue light protection products may reduce blue light but also affect screen color and brightness. A good blue light protection product should reduce harmful blue light while preserving the screen's true colors and brightness to maintain eye comfort. TÜV Rheinland's Blue Light Reduction certification shows the level of harmful blue light reduction provided by optical film, empowering consumers to make more informed choices for their eye health. "Consumers have a demand for healthy eye protection, and the Simmpo S80 series, having undergone Blue Light Reduction testing, is a professional solution that responds to market needs, ensuring safe eye protection and performance," says Jason Chang, General Manager of TÜV Rheinland's Electrical and Electronic Products Services.

TÜV Rheinland has extensive experience in display performance and eye health protection. Since 2014, the company has led the market by exclusively developing low blue light testing services and has become the preferred partner for low blue light, flicker-free, and reflection-free testing certifications for international brands. TÜV Rheinland is committed to ensuring that every certified product provides consumers with reliable eye protection, which is not only a recognition of product quality but also a steadfast commitment to consumer safety.

