DAMENG's 2026 Hong Kong New Product Launch Event Concludes Successfully

HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMENG (688692.SH) hosted its 2026 product launch event in Hong Kong on May 15th, unveiling its new DAMENG Database Management System 9 (DM9) and next-generation converged database appliance DAMENG PAI. As a landmark step in DAMENG's global strategy, the event builds a bridge between China's homegrown database technologies and the world, highlighting the leap of China's foundational software from technical breakthroughs to global adoption.

Opening Remarks: A New Chapter in Hong Kong

The event kicked off at 14:30 with a speech by Mr. Zhang Yongqiang, Senior Deputy General Manager of DAMENG. He noted that Hong Kong, as a critical hub connecting the Chinese mainland and global markets, will serve as a key strategic base for DAMENG's overseas expansion. The launch marks both a major milestone in product evolution and a vital move in DAMENG's globalization roadmap.

Mr. Simon Wong, Chief Executive Officer of the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM), delivered a special address. LSCM has been actively fostering an ecosystem of secure and reliable technologies in Hong Kong. He emphasized that industries in Hong Kong demand verified, secure, and resilient solutions to support high‑standard applications in smart cities, smart ports, and cross‑border trade. DAMENG's technological expertise and industry experience provide a solid digital foundation for these critical scenarios.

New Products: Full-Stack Self-R&D, Performance Revolution

At the event, DAMENG unveiled two flagship products and outlined its AI‑era technology roadmap.

DAMENG Database Management System DM9

Introduced by Mr. Xu Gang, Deputy General Manager of DAMENG, DM9 features a fully upgraded kernel with revolutionary performance gains:

TPC‑C (single node): +100% vs. previous generation

TPC‑C (distributed): +350% vs. previous generation

TPC‑H (single node): +126% vs. previous generation

TPC‑H (distributed): +150% vs. previous generation

DM9 delivers more than 450 new feature upgrades, covering performance optimization, high availability, compatibility, security, and multi‑modal support.

Next-Generation Database Appliance: DAMENG PAI

Presented by Product Manager Liu Hejun, Dameng PAI achieves breakthroughs via four core innovations:

Extreme-speed storage: Starting at 12 million IOPS, with linear scaling of capacity and performance across nodes. Tiered storage architecture: End-to-end latency reduced by 50%; built-in GPU and vector retrieval engine boosts vector data search performance by over 10x. In-storage computing engine: Proprietary offloading technology accelerates 2-billion-row table scans by more than 50x. Full RDMA & user-space I/O: Single I/O latency reduced from 400 μs to 80 μs.

AI Strategy

Mr. Fu Xin, Deputy General Manager of DAMENG, outlined DAMENG's vision for the AI era. The company will advance core technologies including heterogeneous computing acceleration, in-database inference, domain-specific small models, and AI‑native database kernels.

Hong Kong Deployment: Practice for Global Success

Technology starts with innovation; value comes with deployment.

Mr. Keith Ng, with 20 years of IT project management experience, introduced the Information Systems Security and Reliability Assessment Centre (ISSRAC), jointly established by LSCM and China National Software & Service Co., Ltd. The centre provides testing, consulting, and cybersecurity solutions for Hong Kong government and public organizations. He stressed that database migration directly impacts core system stability, security, and availability, with risks including data loss, downtime, and non-compliance.

Mr. Adam Cheung from ICO Group shared practical database migration cases, covering pre-migration assessment, testing, and implementation best practices. He highlighted DAMENG's functional advantages for smooth migration and the critical support from DAMENG's technical team.

Ms. Carol Wu, Business Consulting Manager at Nexify Limited, presented Hong Kong project experience. Since 2023, Nexify has partnered closely with DAMENG. In a core system upgrade for a major Hong Kong department, DAMENG DRS enabled real-time data synchronization with 98% data compatibility, completing migration within two weeks and passing all security and audit assessments. Validated by multi-scenario POCs, DAMENG has been adopted by multiple Hong Kong government departments.

As a global financial and innovation hub connecting the Chinese mainland and the world, Hong Kong is DAMENG's strategic springboard to global markets. With this launch, DAMENG showcases its technological strength and open mindset to the world, advancing China's self-developed databases into the global ecosystem and contributing to data security and intelligent development worldwide.

SOURCE DAMENG