Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas Unveils a Series of Exciting Events for its First Anniversary Celebration

DA NANG, Vietnam, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled along the serene shores of Non Nuoc Beach, Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas has quickly become a haven for families seeking tranquility, relaxation, and peace by the sea. As the resort marks its first anniversary this September, guests can look forward to a series of exciting events, special deals, and more.

The beachfront resort offers traveler tranquil oasis with lots of family fun activities Quality family time spending by the pool Joyful moments in the 3-bedroom ocean view villa

Since its revamp, Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas has welcomed guests to experience the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Tailored to offer a unique family-friendly orientation, the property ensures that every member of the family enjoy the best that resort needs to offer.

Cultural Enrichment and Family Activities

Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas is one of the Marriott hotels welcome esteemed guests with complimentary M Passport program for kids. This innovative program offers 12 activities focused on the body, mind and heart, ensuring that youngsters have a fun and enriching experience during their stay. Activities include traditional Vietnamese crafts, beach dance, flower making, and nature exploration, allowing children to learn about and appreciate the local culture. For each activity, the little angels can collect a stamp and get exhilarating treats along the way.

Families can also participate in tours of nearby cultural sites, such as the Marble Mountains and ancient Hoi An, providing opportunities to explore and learn together. The resort's dedicated team organizes beach games, family wellness sessions, and evening move night, creating a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Luxurious Villas and Family-Friendly Amenities

The resort features a range of beautifully designed villas, from spacious 2 Bedroom Villas to exclusive 4 Bedroom Pool Villas, each just steps away from the ocean. These villas provide breathtaking views and direct beach access, making them ideal for families looking to create unforgettable memories.

Celebrating a Year of Wonderful Journey

The journey to this milestone has been filled with joy and memorable experiences, and the resort is eager to share this celebration with its guests.

About Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas

Located in the heart of Da Nang, the Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas is a luxurious retreat with modern design. The resort's lush gardens, pristine beach, and world-class amenities make it the perfect destination for a relaxing and rejuvenating getaway.

