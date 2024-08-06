David Crocker, Former FIBA Executive Director, Joins Realeague as Senior Advisor

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realeague is proud to announce the appointment of David Crocker, a globally respected sports leader and former FIBA Executive Director, as Senior Advisor. Crocker joins the Realeague leadership team to spearhead the organization's transformation into a premier sport holding company, with a special focus on basketball development across the Asia Pacific region. He will collaborate closely with Realeague's Founder and CEO, Jay Li, to navigate the international sports landscape, formalize strategic directions to unlock the full potential of Asian basketball.

An Australian native, David Crocker is renowned for his influential roles at Basketball New Zealand, the Australian Sports Commission, and most notably at FIBA, the world governing body for basketball. Throughout his career, Crocker has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving growth, enhancing operational efficiencies, and cultivating strong relationships with key stakeholders across the global basketball ecosystem.

As CEO of Basketball New Zealand from 2000 to 2006, Crocker transformed the organization from a modest operation to a significant enterprise, successfully elevating New Zealand's presence on the global basketball stage.

During his 10-year career as an Executive Director at FIBA, Crocker expanded the organization's influence in Oceania and Southeast Asia, culminating in the record-breaking success of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Crocker's leadership enabled the multi-host nation event to achieve unprecedented fan engagement and economic impact, setting new benchmarks for international basketball competitions.

Crocker's extensive experience and deep understanding of the global basketball landscape are invaluable assets to Realeague's ambitious vision. His proven track record in navigating complex stakeholder relationships and implementing innovative strategies aligns perfectly with Realeague's goals as a rapidly emerging basketball brand.

"I am thrilled to join Realeague at this pivotal moment," said David Crocker. "The brand's visionary approach and unwavering commitment to maximizing the potential of basketball resonate deeply with my own professional journey. I am eager to contribute to Realeague's growth and help nurture the next generation of basketball talent and fans worldwide."

"We are honored to welcome David Crocker to the Realeague family," said Jay Li, Founder and CEO of Realeague. "David's vast experience and deep connections within the basketball world will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and elevate our impact on the sport. His leadership will be crucial in shaping our strategic direction, forging global partnerships, and driving Realeague to unprecedented heights."

Founded 2023 in Hong Kong SAR, Realeague is a sports holding company committed to unlocking the potential of Asian basketball through investments and operations of pan-regional competitions. Realeague is also the creator of the Greater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit, which held its first edition in February 2024 in Macao SAR that welcomed 500+ distinguished speakers and guests from around the world, including Chairman of Alibaba and Owner of Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai; Managing Director of IOC Television & Marketing Services, Anne-Sophie Voumard; President of Chinese Basketball Association, Yao Ming; NBA Legend and Hall of Famer, Dwyane Wade, and many others. Realeague is invested by Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund's Greater Bay Area Fund, managed by Gobi GBA.

