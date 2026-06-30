DayOne Appoints Chengkang Yan as Chief Financial Officer to Support Next Phase of Global Growth

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne"), a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Chengkang ("CK") Yan as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Yan joins DayOne from Hillhouse, where he was a Managing Director focused on investments in the digital infrastructure sector. Prior to Hillhouse, he was at KKR focused on Southeast Asia private equity and earlier held roles in the Investment Banking Division at Citi, specializing in real estate.

As CFO, Mr. Yan will lead DayOne's finance function, overseeing financial strategy, capital planning, investments, treasury, and investor relations as the company continues to scale its platform across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

"We are delighted to welcome CK to DayOne," said Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne. "Building and financing a cross-border platform of our scale demands exceptional financial leadership. CK's experience across private equity, real assets, and institutional capital gives him the knowledge and judgment needed to support DayOne's growth ambitions as we expand into new markets, deepen relationships with our capital partners, and continue delivering with speed and precision."

CK Yan, CFO of DayOne, said: "DayOne has built a differentiated platform at the forefront of one of the most important infrastructure shifts of our time, as AI and cloud adoption continue to reshape demand for data center capacity. I am honored and excited to join the company and look forward to working with the team to further strengthen our financial strategy and execution, ensuring we deploy capital with discipline and support DayOne's next phase of growth."

Since its establishment in 2022, DayOne has rapidly expanded its footprint across Asia and Europe, with a presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland and Spain, serving some of the world's leading hyperscale customers through a proven integrated approach to design, development, and operations. Following the final closing of its US$4.5 billion Series C financing, backed by a strong group of long-term global investors, DayOne is well positioned to accelerate the build-out of its platform.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne") is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-generation data centers, with a footprint across markets in Asia Pacific and Europe. Trusted by leading global hyperscalers and enterprises, DayOne designs, builds and operates high-capacity, AI-ready campuses with speed, scale and reliability. Powered by its proprietary integrated delivery model and proven track record of pioneering and scaling new markets, DayOne unlocks strategic capacity to meet accelerating critical infrastructure demands. Established in 2022, DayOne has data center campuses in operation or under development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland and Spain. For more information, visit dayonedc.com.

SOURCE DayOne Data Centers