DayOne Launches Inaugural Tech & AI Career Expo in Thailand, Showcasing Commitment to Digital Infrastructure and Talent Development

The event was officiated in the presence of key government stakeholders and supporting agencies, including the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI), Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC), Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), as well as strategic partner AMATA.

The expo underscores DayOne's growing commitment to Thailand, where the company is developing the country's first 1GW digital infrastructure platform. DayOne first entered Thailand with a US$1 billion investment commitment, followed by the groundbreaking of its Chonburi Tech Park Data Center Campus in 2025. The development is progressing toward a multi-phase rollout, with more than 100MW of IT capacity expected to go live in 2026, and renewable energy integration beginning in 2027 through collaboration with Amata B.Grimm Renewable Energy Company Limited (AMBRE) and PEA.

Speaking at the event, Jamie Khoo, Chief Executive Officer of DayOne, emphasized the importance of aligning infrastructure development with talent and ecosystem growth. "As we move from one wave of technology to another, from traditional systems to cloud and now AI, what remains constant is the need for people with the right skills and mindset to build the economy of the future. Thailand is an important part of our regional journey, and we see strong opportunities to develop not only infrastructure, but also the talent and capabilities that will support the next phase of digital growth," she said, adding that DayOne is committed to working closely with government and universities to create pathways for young talent to participate in this transformation.

She noted that while each technological shift has historically brought concerns about job displacement, it has also created new roles and industries. "Every wave of technology brings change, but it also creates new opportunities. AI is no different. The key is to continue learning, adapt, and embrace the changes ahead," she added.

At a national level, digital infrastructure investment is also accelerating broader economic transformation. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI), highlighted the broader economic impact of digital infrastructure investments. "This event demonstrates what the digital economy looks like in practice — not just investment, but jobs, skills, and opportunities for Thai people. Data center development is driving a structural transformation of Thailand's economy, creating value across construction, engineering, renewable energy, and operations, while strengthening local supply chains and long-term talent development," he said.

As AI-driven demand for data centers continues to grow, the infrastructure supporting it must evolve in parallel — particularly in how energy is generated, managed, and optimized.

Mr. Warit Rattanachuen, Deputy Governor, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), said this transformation is creating new opportunities. "As digital infrastructure scales, energy systems must evolve alongside it. Data centers require new approaches to energy efficiency, renewable integration, water management, and system optimization, creating opportunities not only in technology, but across the broader ecosystem, including engineering, materials, and financial innovation," he said.

In addition to industry discussions and career engagement, the expo featured dedicated data center modules that provided participants with a practical understanding of the infrastructure supporting cloud and AI technologies. The event also showcased AI project demonstrations by leading universities, highlighting applications in robotics, computer vision, and digital learning platforms, and reinforcing the importance of academia-industry collaboration in developing future-ready talent.

As part of its long-term commitment to talent development, DayOne also introduced its talent initiatives in Thailand, including the DayOne internship program and the graduate program. Designed to provide early exposure, hands-on experience, and accelerated career pathways, these programs aim to build a strong pipeline of talent to support Thailand's growing digital infrastructure and AI ecosystem.

The DayOne Tech & AI Career Expo marks the first in a planned series of regional initiatives, reflecting DayOne's broader strategy to develop talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems across the region. By bringing together stakeholders across government, industry, and academia, the platform aims to support Thailand's ambition to strengthen its position as a leading regional hub for digital infrastructure and AI.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-gen data centers for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective and rapidly scalable solutions. Its facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve fast deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne's data center developments span key markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, and Finland.

SOURCE DayOne Data Centers