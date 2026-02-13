DBS Bank and TenPay Global Launch Service Providing Instant DBS Remit Transfers to Weixin Pay, Deepening Strategic Cross-Border Partnership

DBS customers can now send money instantly to Weixin Pay, the digital RMB wallet within Weixin/ WeChat, connecting to over a billion Weixin and WeChat users

Launch of service is timely with Chinese New Year season approaching, when remittances to China typically increase by 30%

DBS and TenPay Global are also collaborating to enable DBS PayLah! users to scan-to-pay at tens of millions of merchants across the Chinese mainland

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS Bank and TenPay Global, Tencent's cross-border payment platform, have launched a cross-border service that allows DBS customers to send money instantly and securely to Weixin Pay, the digital RMB wallet within Weixin/WeChat, connecting to over a billion Weixin and WeChat users.

Using DBS Remit in DBS digibank, customers can now transfer money direcly to a recipient's Weixin Pay Wallet Balance or to bank cards linked to Weixin Pay, simplifying everyday cross-border money transfers, at zero fees.

DBS Group CEO Tan Su Shan (centre in red) and Forest Lin (fifth from right), Corporate Vice President of Tencent and Head of Tencent Financial Technology, signed an MOU to enhance mutual cross-border payment connectivity at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025.

This launch is part of DBS' and TenPay Global's broader strategic partnership to deliver seamless, convenient and secure cross-border payment experiences within the Tencent ecosystem. With near-instant credit to recipients' Weixin Pay wallets, funds can be used immediately for transfers, top-ups for services and everyday spending within the Weixin/ WeChat app.

DBS is the first regional bank to establish a direct connection with Weixin Pay, enabling cross-border money movement from multiple markets. By combining the extensive Weixin ecosystem with DBS, the region's leading bank, the partnership enhances accessibility and convenience for customers sending money to the Chinese mainland. TenPay Global currently supports remittances from over 100 countries and regions to Weixin Pay.

How to send money to Weixin/ WeChat in China

1. Go to "Overseas Transfer" in digibank and add a new recipient by entering the recipient's Weixin/ WeChat registered phone number, address and your relationship to the recipient.

2. Please note that a 12-hour cooling period will apply before the first payment can be made.

3. After the cooling period, return to "Overseas Transfer", choose the Weixin/ WeChat recipient and input the amount and purpose of payment.

4. Payment will be instantly sent to the Weixin/ WeChat recipient.

In addition, DBS and TenPay Global are collaborating to enable connectivity between DBS PayLah! and Weixin Pay. Over three million DBS PayLah! users will be able to make payments by scanning Weixin Pay QR codes or by presenting their own QR codes at tens of millions of merchants across the Chinese mainland. This will expand acceptance and unlock greater payment flexibility for travel, living and business needs.

Said Sanjoy Sen, Group Head of DBS Consumer Bank, "We've been seeing consistent double-digit year-on-year growth in DBS Remit funds sent to China, reflecting the strength of cross-border ties between Singapore and the Chinese mainland. The launch of this service is timely with Chinese New Year approaching. During this festive season, we typically see around a 30% increase in remittances to China. Through our partnership with TenPay Global, we're glad to be able to offer customers a trusted, seamless way to move money instantly and with confidence, at scale and with zero fees."

"Our partnership with DBS represents a meaningful step in advancing cross-border payment connectivity. By connecting Weixin Pay with DBS' trusted banking and payment platforms, we are delivering compliant and user-centric cross-border solutions that simplify how money moves and how payments are made across borders. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to unlock new possibilities for economic exchange and to support secure, everyday digital payment experiences in an increasingly connected world," said Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore).

For more details, kindly visit go.dbs.com/sg-Weixin.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's "Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

About TenPay Global

TenPay Global is Tencent's cross-border payment platform, comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, and commerce. Backed by years of industry experience and a robust risk management framework, TenPay Global delivers world-class standards in system reliability, fund security, and regulatory compliance.

https://www.tenpayglobal.com/en

SOURCE TenPay Global