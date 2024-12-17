DEALZ to launch in Hong Kong in January 2025, Offering Unmissable Daily Deals to Revitalize Local Economy

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEALZ ( dealz.asia ), a Chaaat.io company, is a dynamic new platform designed to support local businesses and delight consumers with daily offers, launching across Hong Kong.

With the city's economy facing unprecedented challenges, DEALZ promises a fresh, innovative way for local businesses to reach customers while offering consumers exclusive, last-minute deals right at their fingertips.

DEALZ Founder, Tom Edmunds, and Chief DEAL Officer, James Hogan, are aiming to breathe life into the embattled hospitality sector by connecting consumers to offers from your favourite restaurants around Hong Kong. DEALZ' parent company, Chaaat.io, works with a number of high profile clients in Hong Kong such as Hong Kong Sevens, helping them leverage the powerful marketing capabilities of WhatsApp, and now aims to help hospitality businesses do the same by launching DEALZ.

With DEALZ, consumers can receive up to 13 carefully curated deals each day via WhatsApp, ranging from last-minute dining offers, flash dining experiences and more. Every deal not only brings substantial savings but also serves as an easy, convenient way for locals to discover new places and experiences in the city.

Providing the service through WhatsApp enables users to receive deals through an app they already trust and use daily. DEALZ is powered by Chaaat.io's advanced WhatsApp marketing tool, with a vision to build one of the greatest personal recommendation engines for deals.

For businesses, DEALZ represents a cost-effective, high-performing new marketing channel aimed at filling quiet hours, clearing surplus stock, and connecting with new customers. By offering discounts and limited-time deals, businesses gain exposure to an enthusiastic audience looking for valuable offers.

Each business can book a slot in the DEALZ calendar up to a month in advance, ensuring a steady flow of traffic and a chance to build a loyal customer base. Businesses also receive leads that have redeemed coupons directly, allowing them to capitalize on DEALZ as a tool for immediate revenue growth and long-term customer retention or retargeting.

This launch comes at a critical time. Hong Kong's economic landscape has taken a hard hit; recent studies indicate that for every three restaurants opening, four are closing. Hong Kong's SMEs represent 98% of all HK businesses and employ 45% of the private sector workforce. As local businesses navigate these challenging times, DEALZ provides a timely solution for those seeking to attract customers and generate sales.

"DEALZ aims to be Asia's most trusted platform connecting businesses and consumers through real-time value opportunities, making great deals an everyday reality," says Tom Edmunds, Founder of DEALZ. Starting with Hong Kong as the launchpad, DEALZ plans to roll out across Asia, and eventually globally, offering a reliable, results-driven platform for small businesses worldwide.

DEALZ is more than a discount service; it's a community-driven initiative to bring people and businesses together and showcase the incredible work small businesses are doing for the benefit of locals. With plans to expand across multiple verticals, DEALZ is set to become Hong Kong's go to platform for the best offers in town.



If you want sign up for DEALZ you can find them at https://www.dealz.asia/for-individuals

For more information or to join the wait list, contact James Hogan at [email protected]

