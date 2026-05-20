Debut of Princess Wencheng Banquet: Jiuzhaigou's First Immersive Dinner Show Blends Culture with Tourism to Forge New Bonds

Shaping tourism through culture and revitalizing intangible heritage for a new journey

JIUZHAIGOU, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A transcending time and space debuted today at the Jiuzhai Huamei Resort. The Princess Wencheng Banquet, the first fully immersive dinner show in Aba Prefecture, officially premiered. This spectacular production integrates the 1,300-year-old historical narrative of the Tang-Tibetan marriage alliance with the natural splendor of Jiuzhaigou Valley. By leveraging the synergy between culture and tourism, the project injects a fresh cultural core into the UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, marking a historic leap from "single-scene sightseeing" to "in-depth cultural immersion."

As a key project under the strategic cooperation agreement between the Sichuan Provincial Government and China Green Development Group (China Green Development), as well as a flagship initiative for activating intangible cultural heritage (ICH) consumption scenarios in Aba Prefecture, the Princess Wencheng Banquet fills a void in high-end immersive dining entertainment across both Jiuzhaigou and western Sichuan region. It stands as a concrete practice of the "shaping tourism through culture, highlighting culture through tourism" philosophy, serving as a vivid model for promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism in ethnic regions.

Revitalizing Intangible Heritage: Innovative Storytelling Meets Immersive Consumption

Spanning over 1,500 square meters, the venue features professional-grade stage facilities and meticulously crafted set designs. As light and shadow shift, the vermilion walls of Chang'an from the Tang Dynasty blend seamlessly with the snow-capped majesty of Jiuzhaigou. Coupled with immersive audio effects, the audience is instantly transported to the ancient Tang-Tibetan Road, feeling the weight of history and the profound friendship between the Han and Tibetan peoples.

Deeply rooted in the historical context of Han-Tibetan integration, the Princess Wencheng Banquet uses the "banquet" as its vessel and "history" as its thread. Based on the major historical event of Princess Wencheng's journey to Tibet and inspired by the cultural imagery of the Tang masterpiece Portrait of <Emperor Taizong Receiving the Tibetan Envoy>, the show is structured into four chapters: "Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter." It binds the millennia-old history of Han-Tibetan integration with an immersive culinary experience, achieving a two-way empowerment of cultural dissemination and consumer experience.

On stage, actors from the Sichuan Contemporary Song & Dance Troupe, dressed in exquisite costumes, narrate the tenderness of the marriage alliance, the profundity of cultural exchange, and the tacit understanding of skill-sharing through elegant dance and emotive performance. From the poignant farewell in Chang'an to the resilient trek across the snowy plateau and the jubilant wedding ceremony, every scene is deeply moving. Unlike generic "assorted buffet shows," this project adopts a complete musical drama narrative centered on the Princess Wencheng IP, integrating Tang, Tibetan, and Qiang dance styles to bring intangible heritage out of museums and into the marketplace.

When actors present white khatas (ceremonial scarves) and offer mellow barley wine to guests, the Han-Tibetan bond is quietly strengthened amidst laughter and joy. This immersive, interactive, and experiential approach achieves the "living inheritance" of intangible cultural heritage.

"It was breathtaking! I felt like I truly walked into the history of Princess Wencheng's life journey. Every scene struck a chord," said Ms. Li, a tourist who recorded every moment with her camera.

Empowering Through Heritage: Upgrading Nighttime Economy and Quality Resorts

Despite welcoming nearly 7 million visitors annually, Jiuzhaigou has long faced a structural bottleneck: tourism products are dominated by sightseeing, lacking cultural depth. The dilemma of "watching scenery by day and sleeping by night" has hindered high-quality industrial development.

"What else can tourists see and experience besides nature?" asked Guo Yiting, the Advisor of Jiuzhaigou Regional Tourism Expert Committee. "The Princess Wencheng Banquet provides a clear answer—using new consumption scenarios to extend tourist stays and enhance quality through deep cultural experiences."

Adhering to the concept of "Jiuzhaigou Natural Landscapes + ICH Revitalization," the project effectively addresses the shortcomings of the nighttime economy. It forms a strategic alliance with the Huamei Resort Tibetan-Qiang Cultural Museum, five high-end hotels, and Jiuzhai Yunshang Tibetan Cultural Homestay. Elements such as Tibetan-Qiang weaving, Thangka painting, Guozhuang dance, tsampamaking, and barley wine rituals are presented in an interactive and fashionable way.

During the show, servers in Tang-style present specialty dishes synchronized with the plot, each dish telling a story. The menu centers on local hot pot, upholding five-star ingredient standards by blending premium ingredients like Australian Wagyu and deep-sea seafood with Tibetan ingredients like cordyceps flowers, highland barley, and yak milk.

Furthermore, guests can experience Tang-Tibetan themed makeup and photography before the show, enjoying VIP-level exclusive services.

"This is the most tangible form of cultural deepening—allowing history to be tasted, worn, and remembered," said Shi Wei, the Project Planner and Chief Director. "We are not just offering a meal or performing for tourists; we are pulling them into that history, allowing them to feel the culture and experience the customs with every bite."

Mr Huang Weimin, Secretary-General of the Sichuan Provincial Association of Performing Arts, commented: "This project will not only serve as a powerful engine for attracting, gathering, and retaining tourists—thereby enriching tourism offerings and extending the industrial chain—but is also poised to become a significant driver for the sustained, prosperous, and high-quality development of Jiuzhaigou's tourism market, marking another shining name card for the deep integration of culture and tourism in our province."

Collaborative Synergy: Forging a Strong Sense of Community for the Chinese Nation

As a major cultural tourism project introduced by the central enterprise China Green Development Group and developed in collaboration with Shanghai Youmeitang Hotel Management Co., Ltd., the Princess Wencheng Banquet carries profound historical logic and contemporary significance. The historical backdrop of Princess Wencheng's marriage is closely linked to the Tang-Tibetan Battle of Songzhou, where the peace negotiation depicted in Portrait of <Emperor Taizong Receiving the Tibetan Envoy> laid the foundation for the fusion and unity of the Han and Tibetan peoples.

The successful premiere is a vivid practice of collaborative efforts to promote high-quality cultural tourism development and a specific measure to consolidate the sense of community for the Chinese nation. The project will effectively drive the living inheritance of Tibetan and Qiang intangible heritage and help accelerate Jiuzhaigou's ambition to become a "World-Class Ecological and Cultural Destination."

Mr Hu Xianfeng, Deputy General Manager of Jiuzhai Huamei Resort, stated: "In the future, we will take the Princess Wencheng Banquet as a new starting point to continuously explore a new model integrating 'culture, cuisine, performance, and tourism.' Our goal is to revitalize millennia-old cultural heritage, ignite distinctive local resources, and strengthen the cultural and tourism industry, thereby driving the high-quality development of Jiuzhaigou's cultural and tourism sector."

In this process, digitalization is becoming a key driver. "National top-level design in digital culture has been accelerating, and promoting the 'digital IP assets' of the cultural tourism industry has become a core trend," said by Mr Tian Dangdang, Secretary-General of the China Digital Industry Copyright Alliance.

As a key supported project by Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Princess Wencheng Banquet is synchronizing its AI digital construction. By systematically archiving designs, sets, choreography, and performances, it breaks temporal and spatial limitations to expand the global influence of the Jiuzhaigou cultural IP.

"We are advancing deep digital asset archiving," Shi Wei added. "By preserving performance scenes, intangible skills, and cultural elements with high precision, we are building a dedicated digital asset library to form reusable and innovatable resources, empowering the digital transformation of Jiuzhaigou's cultural tourism industry."

The Princess Wencheng Banquet is located within the Mon-time Commercial Street of Jiuzhai Huamei Resort. From May 20 to June 30, 2026, two sessions will be held daily (17:30-19:00; 20:00-21:30). Visitors can book seats via the "Jiuzhaigou Princess Wencheng Banquet" mini-program and enjoy complimentary underground parking and shuttle bus services.

SOURCE Princess Wencheng Banquet