Debut of Princess Wencheng Banquet: Jiuzhaigou's First Immersive Dinner Show Blends Culture with Tourism to Forge New Bonds

JIUZHAIGOU, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A transcending time and space debuted today at the Jiuzhai Huamei Resort. The Princess Wencheng Banquet, the first fully immersive dinner show in Aba Prefecture, officially premiered. This spectacular production integrates the 1,300-year-old historical narrative of the Tang-Tibetan marriage alliance with the natural splendor of Jiuzhaigou Valley. By leveraging the synergy between culture and tourism, the project injects a fresh cultural core into the UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, marking a historic leap from "single-scene sightseeing" to "in-depth cultural immersion."

On the stage, actors from the Sichuan Contemporary Song & Dance Troupe, dressed in exquisite costumes, narrate the tenderness of the marriage alliance, the profundity of cultural exchange, and the tacit understanding of skill-sharing through elegant dance and emotive performance. From the poignant farewell in Chang'an to the resilient trek across the snowy plateau and the jubilant wedding ceremony, every scene is deeply moving. Unlike generic "assorted buffet shows," this project adopts a complete musical drama narrative centered on the Princess Wencheng IP, integrating Tang, Tibetan, and Qiang dance styles to bring intangible heritage out of museums and into the marketplace.

Adhering to the concept of "Jiuzhaigou Natural Landscapes + ICH Revitalization," the project effectively addresses the shortcomings of the nighttime economy. It forms a strategic alliance with the Huamei Resort Tibetan-Qiang Cultural Museum, five high-end hotels, and Jiuzhai Yunshang Tibetan Cultural Homestay. Elements such as Tibetan-Qiang weaving, Thangka painting, Guozhuang dance, tsampa making, and barley wine rituals are presented in an interactive and fashionable way.

"What else can tourists see and experience besides nature?" asked Guo Yiting,the Advisor of Jiuzhaigou Regional Tourism Expert Committee. "The Princess Wencheng Banquet provides a clear answer — using new consumption scenarios to extend tourist stays and enhance quality through deep cultural experiences."

The Princess Wencheng Banquet is located within the Montime Commercial Street of Jiuzhai Huamei Resort. From May 20 to June 30, 2026, two sessions will be held daily (17:30-19:00; 20:00-21:30). Visitors can book seats via the "Jiuzhaigou Princess Wencheng Banquet" mini-program and enjoy complimentary underground parking and shuttle bus services.

SOURCE Princess Wencheng Banquet