SINGAPORE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DECODE Group's subsidiary, Decode Digital Markets USA Inc, has officially obtained a Money Services Business (MSB) registration license from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the United States. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the group's compliance and professionalism in the global financial services market. It also consolidates DECODE Group's leading position in the global financial market.

DECODE Group Successfully Secures U.S. Financial Services License, Strengthening Global Financial Market Position (PRNewsfoto/Decode Group)

The new license covers all 50 states and territories of the United States, allowing Decode Digital Markets USA Inc to provide a range of financial services including check cashing (including traveler's and money orders), dealing in foreign exchange, issuing money orders, issuing traveler's checks, money transmission, selling money orders, prepaid access and traveler's checks. This registration adds significant legitimacy and operational breadth to DECODE Group's activities in the U.S. and globally.

Decode Global's CEO Ivan Lew said, "obtaining the U.S. MSB registration license is a crucial step in DECODE Group's global strategy. It not only allows us to serve in the U.S. market but also assures our clients of higher standards of financial services. We look forward to further expanding our market share and continuing to drive financial technology innovation, all while adhering to U.S. and international financial regulatory standards."

As a global financial services company, DECODE Group is dedicated to delivering innovative financial solutions and services. The company operates in multiple countries and regions, each of which has obtained the necessary financial licenses and certifications to ensure safe and reliable services for global clients.

With the acquisition of the U.S. MSB license, DECODE Group is set to further expand its service capabilities worldwide. In the future, the group plans to explore new markets and seek similar registrations or licenses in other countries to support and enhance its financial services worldwide.

About DECODE Group

DECODE Group is a leading international financial services conglomerate, established in 2004 with its central headquarters located in Sydney, Australia. The group holds multiple financial licenses across various countries, including an Australian Financial Services License, and is authorized to provide financial services. DECODE Group operates under the stringent regulatory oversight of esteemed bodies, notably the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

