DECODE Group's Exclusively Sponsored 2024 Trading Technology Summit in Xiamen has Successfully Concluded

SYDNEY, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DECODE Group announces the successful conclusion of the "2024 Offline Trading Technology Summit" in Xiamen, China on June 1, 2024. Hosted by Huiyou Station with exclusive sponsorship from DECODE Global, the summit attracted over 160 attendees, including numerous financial sector elites, who discussed the latest trends in financial technology, shared trading experiences, and fostered exchanges. High-profile speakers included DECODE's special guest lecturer Ian, ORION Trading Academy's Haoran, and ORION Henan Studio's Gao.

DECODE's special guest lecturer, Ian elaborated on the company's substantial development over the past two decades, highlighting its status as a global top-tier financial services group, headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The company's operations are regulated by bodies such as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the United States, and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC). These licenses and regulatory qualifications underpin DECODE's commitment to high-quality service standards.

The summit also highlighted ORION Trading Academy's renowned trading strategy, presented by Haoran. Known for its high win-rate, the ORION trading strategy is suitable for both novice and experienced traders.The ORION trading strategy boasts an accuracy rate of 80%*, with recent data from May 2024 showing an impressive 87.3%* winning rate.

The summit culminated in a dynamic roundtable discussion on key topics such as trading technology, trading strategies, and trading experiences, fostering insightful dialogue among attendees. The event underscored DECODE Group's commitment to innovation and excellence, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of financial trading and technology.

About DECODE Group

DECODE Group is a global top-tier financial services group with 20 years of industry experience. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, DECODE holds multiple financial licenses across various countries, including Australian Financial Services License, and is authorized to provide financial services. Decode Group operates under the stringent regulatory oversight of esteemed bodies, notably the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the US, and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC).

Disclaimer:

Please note that the performance data mentioned in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. The financial markets are highly volatile, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should carefully assess their risk tolerance and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

SOURCE Decode Group