Deepening Taiwan-Thailand Tourism Cooperation to Expand Business Opportunities

2024 Taiwan-Thailand Tourism Talent Exchange Program Aims for Upgrade of Sustainable Tourism

TAIPEI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan and Thailand's tourism industries are committed to sustainable tourism development cooperation. The Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) held the first "Taiwan-Thailand Tourism Talent Exchange Program" from December 2 to 8, 2024, combining diverse courses and field visits to discuss issues such as bilateral tourism resource integration, digital transformation, and sustainable tourism development. The goal was to jointly promote the upgrading of the tourism industry and market expansion. Deputy Director-General of the Tourism Administration, Lin Hsin-Jen, presented completion certificates to the participants of the Program, with Taiwan Visitors Association Chairperson Chien Yu-yen and Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Taipei Office Huang Chun-yang, invited to attend. The event is expected to bring in the private-sector to further promote bilateral exchanges. This news comes from Staynews.

Program participants visited Nantou Paper Dome Participants visited Keelung Heping Island Geo Park Visited a Nantou tea farm to learn about Taiwan’s tea

According to the Tourism Administration, from January to September 2024, the total number of mutual visits between Taiwan and Thailand reached 1.127 million, an increase of 35.47% compared to the same period last year. Compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, it also showed growth of 24.39%. With years of bilateral exchanges, particularly under the mutual visa exemption policy, the Taiwan-Thailand tourism market is expected to recover and grow further.

This exchange event was centered around Taiwan's "Dual Axis Transformation With Three Guiding Policies," focusing on regional tourism and diverse theme tourism programs. The Tourism Administration specially invited several renowned professional organizations and experts from units including the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), the Mae Fah Luang Foundation Under Royal Patronage, the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), the Tourism Authority of Thailand Division Taipei Office (TAT), and the Thai Ecotourism and Adventure Travel Association (TEATA).

The first two days of the event were dedicated to courses, covering key topics such as "Marketing and Promoting Tourist Destinations," "Digital Transformation of Tourism and Smart Applications," and "Current Development in the Cruise Industry." Taiwanese experts and scholars shared practical experiences. The last three days included field visits, such as exploring Heping Island Geopark, cycling tourism in Shen'ao, a cultural tour of the Dajia Zhenlan Temple, a DIY black tea experience, and a guided tour of Dihua Street shopping district. These activities showed Taiwan's diverse appeal in nature and cultural tourism while facilitating exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand on sustainable tourism market development.

Deputy Director-General Lin Hsin-Jen stated that this event is the first of its kind and aimed to deepen Taiwan-Thailand tourism cooperation through study and field visits, experience sharing, and resource integration, enhancing the competitiveness and sustainable development capabilities of the Taiwan and Thailand tourism markets. Dr. Adith Chairattananon, Secretary-General of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, who represented the participants, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing growth of Taiwan-Thailand tourism exchanges. Upon returning to Thailand, the Association will seek to host next year's exchange and welcome Taiwan's participation, he said. The Tourism Administration will also collect feedback from participants to help Taiwan's tourism operators keep up with international trends and expand business opportunities, positioning Taiwan as the top destination for outbound travelers from Thailand.

