Taiwan Tourism Administration Hosts "Muslim Experience Day" for Updating Taiwan's Muslim-Friendly Tourism Environment

The one-day tour routes spanned Central and Northern Taiwan, showcasing Taiwan's unique local charm. In the route of Central Taiwan, participants visited Dajia, famous for its taro production, where they joined a taro pastry DIY workshop hosted by Master A-Tsung. They enjoyed crafting taro pastries with delicate, multi-layered textures. Lunch was served at Noodles Origin, a certified Muslim Friendly Environment offering halal noodle dishes rooted in over 80 years of noodle making techniques. After a satisfying meal, the group traveled to Miaoli to ride the Old Mountain Line Rail Bike, passing through the scenic Light and Shadow Tunnel that tells the story of Taiwan's railways. They also crossed a 33-meter-high iron bridge and admired the historical remains of Longteng Bridge. The breathtaking views and delicious local cuisine left participants deeply impressed.

Another route focused on Northern Taiwan's Yilan. Participants first visited the "AGRIOZ MUSEUM," Taiwan's first preserved fruit tourism factory, where they learned about the famous Yilan specialty—Oval Kumquat preserves—and the production process. Lunch featured an array of vegetarian dishes at Sun Hope Vegan Restaurant. In the afternoon, participants headed to Sinbow Leisure Farm, where they experienced picking green onions in the fields and making their own Sanshing Green Onion Pies. These pies, packed with generous fillings and a crispy exterior, were a delight to savor. The farm also offered close interactions with adorable animals. Participants had fun, enjoyed delicious food, and captured stunning scenic shots, discovering a different side of Taiwan's beautiful tourism spots.

T.T.A emphasized that to ensure the dietary needs and religious practices of Muslim participants were fully respected, all tour activities included halal-certified meals and experiences. Participants also had the opportunity to interact with other Muslim friends in Taiwan, sharing their impressions of Taiwan's Muslim-friendly environment with family and friends through social media.

T.T.A stated that through these two rounds of experience activities, more Muslim participants became ambassadors for promoting Taiwan's tourism. They shared Taiwan's unique charm and its embrace of cultural diversity with their friends and social media followers. By leveraging personal influence and the power of social platforms, Taiwan continues to build an international image as a Muslim-friendly destination. Moving forward, T.T.A will dedicate more resources to improve the Muslim-friendly tourism environment, aiming to attract more Muslim travelers to visit Taiwan. Travelers are able to find Muslim friendly tourism resources in 「Salam Taiwan」website https://www.salamtaiwan.net/

