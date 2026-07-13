The collaboration will accelerate the adoption of On-Device AI across major APAC markets, including South Korea, Japan, China ( Taiwan) , and Singapore.

Joint offline marketing initiatives and technical seminars began on July 10 in conjunction with Avnet's major technology events in Singapore and Vietnam.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a leading ultra-low-power On-Device AI semiconductor company (CEO, Lokwon Kim), announced today that it is expanding its commercial distribution network across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region through a strategic partnership with Avnet, a global technology solutions provider and distributor.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in DEEPX's global commercialization strategy by establishing a broader regional distribution infrastructure to support scalable and repeatable customer adoption across APAC.

DEEPX Expands APAC Footprint Through Distribution Agreement with Global Technology Distributor Avnet

Building on the Master Distributor Agreement (MDA) signed with Avnet Europe BV last year, DEEPX has established a commercial framework that enables Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. and its regional affiliates to distribute DEEPX products across APAC.

Under the expanded arrangement, DEEPX has completed the necessary product supply and distribution authorization procedures across 15 major APAC markets, including South Korea, Japan, China (Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan), Singapore and key Southeast Asian markets.

Through this collaboration, DEEPX plans to accelerate its expansion into rapidly growing Physical AI markets across Asia, including smart factories, robotics, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and security and surveillance.

Avnet will support customer adoption through its regional engineering expertise, AI ecosystem partnerships, design support capabilities, and supply chain network across APAC, helping customers accelerate the evaluation, development, and deployment of production-ready edge AI solutions.

The two companies began a series of joint offline marketing initiatives and technical seminars on July 10 and will continue to participate in major technology events across the region. These initiatives coincide with Avnet's Edge AI & Beyond Tech Days 2026 events in Singapore, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Through these joint initiatives, the companies aim to expand the local developer ecosystem, strengthen engagement with industrial customers, and provide customers with hands-on access to production-ready edge AI technologies backed by regional engineering support.

Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX, said, "Scaling Physical AI into commercial products requires far more than semiconductor performance alone. Customers need a complete ecosystem that includes software, application development, technical support, and a reliable global supply chain to successfully move from evaluation to mass production. Through our expanded collaboration with Avnet across APAC, we will apply the customer development and technical validation experience we have built in Europe to Asian markets and deliver tangible results that lead to real-world product integration and volume production."

KS Lim, Vice President of Supplier Management at Avnet Asia, said, "DEEPX's ultra-low-power On-Device NPU solutions complement Avnet's expanding Edge AI offerings and provide customers with access to innovative AI technologies backed by our regional engineering expertise and design support." Lim added, "By combining DEEPX's AI semiconductor technology with Avnet's customer relationships, technical resources, and supply chain capabilities, we aim to help customers accelerate the evaluation, adoption, and deployment of edge AI solutions across the region."

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider and distributor that supports customers throughout the product lifecycle, from design and engineering to supply chain management and delivery. With a strong presence across APAC, Avnet combines regional engineering expertise, an extensive ecosystem of technology partners, and broad market reach to help customers accelerate time to market, reduce development complexity, and scale solutions efficiently.

About DEEPX

DEEPX is a leading on-device AI semiconductor company dedicated to democratizing Physical AI at the edge. Powered by its proprietary NPU architecture, DEEPX delivers high-performance, ultra-low-power solutions that enable edge devices to process sophisticated workloads—from real-time computer vision to on-device LLMs—locally. We empower industries, from robotics to smart cities, to unlock new possibilities with energy-efficient, secure, and cost-effective intelligence, visit www.deepx.ai.

SOURCE DEEPX